Clare Crawley and Dale Moss aren’t officially back together but they might as well be

The Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are not officially back together, but they might as well be.

The couple, who broke off their engagement in January of this year, has been spending a lot of time together working on their relationship after only knowing each other for two weeks as contestants on the ABC series before putting a ring on it.

This abrupt decision led the show’s producers to introduce Tayshia Adams as the new series lead.

A source close to the couple told People Magazine that Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, are “working on things that went wrong in the past.”

“Dale and Clare love and care for one another deeply, they always have and will,” the source continued. “They are giving their relationship the opportunity it deserves and working on things that went wrong in the past.”

The couple were reportedly not on the same page when it came to marriage and kids said People.

This was reportedly one of the reasons which led to their split.

Clare was ‘crushed’ over the couple’s breakup

In late January, Clare posted to Instagram that she was “crushed” over the couple’s split.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been clear so the truth is, I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Our relationship was not perfect but I can say I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers but I do know this, I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love,” she concluded.

Dale had previously said he had “a lot of love” for Clare and blamed the split on their busy schedules. “Honestly, we’ve just got a lot going on in our lives right now,” he said as reported by E! Entertainment on Jan. 19. “This is just the healthiest thing for both of us.”

Clare & Dale are reportedly taking things slowly

Since their split, Clare and Dale have been seen spending time with one another. In February the two visited Florida.

In March, the couple visited New York City and were spotted kissing with their masks by a photographer, reported People.

The couple have not yet confirmed a reconciliation or if they have reinstated their engagement.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.