Clara Berghaus wishes San Diego cast good luck and pokes fun at her honeymoon

Married at First Sight Season 15 premiered this week and introduced viewers to 10 new singles.

As the MAFS family expands, alumni took time to wish the San Diego cast well and welcome them to the unique club of those who married strangers on national television.

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Clara Berghaus had a message for the current MAFS cast while also shading her tumultuous season.

Clara Berghaus shares three messages with Married at First Sight Season 15 cast

Clara Berghaus took to her Instagram stories to address the San Diego MAFS cast.

In Clara’s first post, she shared a photo from her bachelorette party with fellow MAFS stars Virginia Coombs, Briana Myles, Paige Banks, and Haley Harris, all dressed in white.

Clara wrote over the photo, “to everyone in San Diego joining our lil MAFS fam tonight I have three things to say to you…”

Clara then shared another photo where she held up a glass and smiled while wearing a white dress. Over the image, Clara wrote “good luck” with a popped bottle emoji.

Sharing a selfie with her costars Virginia, Briana, and Haley, Clara shared her second hope for the cast, writing, “may you be fortunate enough to meet some of the best people in the world.”

Clara and the wives from her cast have been vocal about how they feel they found incredible friendships with one another despite not finding lasting marriages, apart from Briana, who is still married to MAFS husband Vincent Morales.

It has become a common pattern for MAFS husbands and wives to build enduring brotherhoods and sisterhoods even if they don’t remain married to their spouses. Clara hopes that, at the very least, the MAFS Season 15 cast will walk away from the experience with friendships.

Clara Berghaus remarks on her ‘dramatic’ honeymoon

The third wish Clara shared with the San Diego cast had a tinge of humor and shade attached to it.

Clara shared a photo of her, Paige, and Virginia during a memorably rocky moment during their honeymoon in Las Vegas.

MAFS viewers will recall a few of the MAFS Season 12 couples went on a group date outing, and Chris Williams got into a spat with Clara, Virginia, and Virginia’s ex, Erik Lake. Later at dinner, Chris had a tense confrontation with Erik at a group dinner and had to be pulled away by costar Vincent.

Clara expressed to the San Diego cast, “and may your honeymoon be infinitely less dramatic than ours was,” with a moon and laughing emoji.

Time will tell if the Married at First Sight Season 15 honeymoon brings the drama.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.