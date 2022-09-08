Clara Berghaus sizzles in plunging dark green dress

Clara Berghaus appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta. Pic credit: @claraberghaus’/Instagram

Clara Berghaus wowed in her recent wedding guest attire.

Clara appeared to have a blast as she declared the weekend ‘wildly amazing.’

The MAFS star shared a compilation of photos from the event while highlighting her curves in a dark green dress.

Debuting her ginger hair earlier this summer, Clara’s transformative hairstyle was also featured in the images.

Along with sharing photos in her wedding attire, Clara also shared more casual photos with friends.

She was all smiles while posing for pics in a colorful bikini top.

Clara Berghaus smiles in her wedding guest dress

Clara Berghaus took to her Instagram Stories to share photos from her wedding outing.

In one post, Clara posed by a body of water on an overcast day.

She looked off to the side with a smile as she placed one hand on a ledge and another in her hair.

Clara wore a deep green dress with thin straps, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-slit.

She wrote over the photo, “dawgs are up. Platts are hitched. Life is good.”

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

In another eye-catching post, Clara posed sitting on a bathroom sink in the dark with just three mirror lights illuminating the shot.

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

On Clara’s main Instagram page, she also shared photos from the wedding.

Clara captioned the post, “shoutout to the Jordan’s Platt for the most ✨wildly✨ amazing weekend! Cheers to a lifetime of never knowing whose mail is whose!”

In her post and Instagram Stories, Clara also shared photos in a flattering colorful bikini.

Clara threw a hand up while wearing her pink, orange, blue, and purple bikini top and stringy matching bottoms.

She wrote over the photo, “staying forever,” and tagged Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs make a shared Bumble account

Over the summer, Clara made a joint dating account on Bumble with her MAFS best friend, Virginia Coombs.

Virginia and Clara were costars on Married at First Sight Season 12, where they married strangers and later divorced those strangers after trying to make their marriages work post-Decision Day.

Virginia and Clara have returned to the dating scene after their tumultuous MAFS experience.

The ladies revealed they made a joint Bumble account, hoping to find two men who would court them together. They listed out all their desires in their potential partners as they continue their search for love.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.