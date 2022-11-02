Clara Berghaus shares the harsh social media comments keeping her humble

Clara Berghaus starred on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus has been successfully building her social media presence since appearing on Married at First Sight Season 12.

The MAFS star has thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok and has her fair share of fans and critics.

After recently celebrating a major social media milestone, receiving one million TikTok likes on a video, Clara also joked about what keeps her humble.

Sharing a screenshot, Clara revealed some of the harsher comments she receives online.

Clara is no stranger to critique after being in the limelight on Married at First Sight, where her marriage and behavior were often under a magnifying glass.

Despite the scrutiny, Clara appears to be keeping her head up and taking the hate in stride.

Clara Berghaus took to her Instagram Stories to share three different TikTok comments she received that were less than positive on one of her story time videos.

One comment read, “god you seem insufferable.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another commenter stated, “Dude, shut up. That was annoying to watch.”

Finally, a commenter wrote, ‘That was a minute of my life I’ll never get back.”

Clara managed to laugh off the hate, writing in the corner of the post, “TikTok stays keeping me humble.”

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus explains how she almost got married in Vegas

Clara took to TikTok to share a story about her wild time in Vegas.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Clara and Virginia returned to Vegas recently for a music festival after having their tumultuous honeymoon there on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Clara revealed that she nearly got married to a man she met over the weekend after one of the festival days got canceled.

Clara and her friends decided to go bowling instead, and that’s where she met a man from Canada whom she found attractive.

The two chatted at the bowling alley, and then Clara shot her shot by asking if he was single and giving him her number.

She then hung out with him for six hours at the festival the next day, and after hitting it off so well, she and the man eventually ended up spending the rest of the night together.

They headed to Taco Bell, where they decided that if the Taco Bell was the one with a chapel, they would get married.

Clara revealed that they did not end up getting married, but she and the man have remained in contact nonstop ever since that weekend and even had a five-hour FaceTime date.

She shared that their now obsessed with each other and looking into ways to make a long-distance relationship work since she’s in Atlanta and he’s in Canada.

Time will tell if Clara’s Vegas weekend leads to lasting love.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.