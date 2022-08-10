Clara Berghaus rocks short shorts for ‘copper’ season

Clara Berghaus appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta. Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus has been enjoying her summer in style and surrounded by friends, including MAFS bestie Virginia Coombs.

Clara has also been enjoying her transformative new hairstyle.

Clara was known for her signature blonde locks on Married at First Sight Season 12.

However, the MAFS star recently switched up her look with ginger tresses.

Clara’s been loving the look, and she recently showed off her hair and curves in a summer ensemble.

Clara shared a few backside shots while striking a pose in Atlanta.

Clara Begrhaus declares it’s ‘copper’ season after going ginger

Clara Begrhaus took to Instagram to share summery photos covered in cool hues.

In the opening photo, Clara faced away from the camera while wearing a pair of short denim shorts and a crop top with a strappy open back.

Clara placed a hand on her head as she looked back at the camera with a smile and her ginger locks curled and hanging down around her shoulder.

The second and third photos gave followers more of a view of her legs as she kept a hand in her hair and faced away from the camera for a back and side view.

Clara captioned the post, “copper szn.”

Clara received lots of comments for posts, with fans loving her new look and her confidence.

A commenter wrote, “What a babe,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Another commented, “Gorgeous,” with fire emojis.

Other comments included, “so stunning, showstopper,” “Love itttt,” and “Beautiful.”

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Only one couple has remained married on Married at First Sight Season 12

Clara’s Married at First Sight season was one of the franchise’s most dramatic.

A large amount of the drama could be credited to Chris Williams, whose marriage to Paige Banks was hard to watch for many viewers.

Chris wasn’t attracted to Paige at the wedding, telling her friends he doesn’t think she’s a “trophy wife,” yet he still sexualized her and slept with her on the wedding night, only to reveal his lack of attraction the day after.

Then during the honeymoon, Chris dropped the bomb that his previous girlfriend was pregnant. Paige continued to work on the marriage even when Chris had clearly checked out, and the pair would split and get back together several times before Decision Day.

After so much turmoil with Chris, Paige finally decided enough was enough on Decision Day and chose to get a divorce.

Haley Harris and Jacob Harder also got divorced on Decision Day.

Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake said yes to staying married but later divorced, as did Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales managed to be a MAFS success story. The couple agreed to stay married on Decision Day, are still currently married, and are looking forward to expanding their family now that Briana is pregnant with their first child.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.