Clara Berghaus reunites with ‘ex wives club’ costars Virginia Coombs and Haley Harris

Clara Berghaus enjoys a summer day with her MAFS Season 12 costars. Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus cut ties with MAFS ex-husband Ryan Oubre, but she remains great friends with the women from her season.

Recently, Clara reunited with her MAFS Season 12 besties, Virginia Coombs and Haley Harris.

The trio enjoyed an outdoor outing as Clara declared them the “ex wives club.”

Clara Berghaus, Virginia Coombs, and Haley Harris flaunt legs in mini dresses

Clara Berghaus took to Instagram to share photos with Virginia Coombs and Haley Harris.

In the opening photo, the three wrapped their arms around each other, with Haley in the middle as the trio smiled at the camera.

Clara showed off her legs and chest in a little black dress with spaghetti straps. Clara completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Haley Harris added a pop of color to her ensemble by wearing a green blazer dress with a low cut and dark buttons. Haley accessorized the look with sunglasses and trendy heels.

Virginia went with a soft pink mini dress and wore her long hair down. She accentuated her legs with neutral-toned heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clara captioned the post, “first wives club 🥂 edited: *I forgot some of us weren’t the first wife 🌚 so maybe let’s go with ex wives club lolllll.*

Clara’s caption refers to Virginia and her ex-husband Erik Lake. Erik was the first-ever member of MAFS to have been married before marrying Virginia on the show, which means Virginia was not his first wife.

Virginia Coombs and Haley Harris share photos from girls’ day in Atlanta

Virginia also shared pictures from the LOA event.

In her first photo, Virginia sat with the sun shining on her as she smiled with a drink in her hand. In the second photo, Virginia snuggled up with Haley and Clara as they smiled on a white couch outdoors.

Virginia captioned the post, “rooftop season. had the best time getting a preview of @rooftop_loa! Miami vibes in Atlanta and I am here for it!!! great drinks, great food, great views, great people ☺️☺️.”

Haley shared photos from the event on her Instagram page as well, giving followers a better view of her green outfit in solo pics. Haley also included a photo with Virginia and Clara.

Haley captioned the post, “Taking a leave of absence this summer @rooftop_loa.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.