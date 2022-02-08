Clara Berghaus posts about relationship status and dating someone from ‘another nation’

Clara Berghaus posts about dating from ‘another nation.’ Pic credit: Lifetime

Clara Berghaus has kept Married at First Sight fans curious about her dating life after her split from Ryan Oubre.

With Clara back on the market after her divorce, she’s often asked about her current relationship status.

Recently, Clara shared a lighthearted video suggesting she’s dating someone from ‘another nation.’

Clara Berghaus reveals which ‘nation’ her special someone is from

Clara Berghaus, who is often active on social media, shared a video amusingly answering the question of whether she’s dating someone or not.

In the video, Clara mouths audio that starts with someone questioning, “Are you currently dating someone?”

Clara then switches positions as she mouths the response, saying, “Uh yes, but they live in another nation…”

The audio then beckons the question, “Which nation?”

And Clara mouths, “uhm…my imagination” as she proceeds to dance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clearly resonating with the audio, Clara captioned the video, “I said damn facts,” with a laughing emoji.

Based on the video, it seems Clara is not seriously dating at the moment, and the only significant other she appears to have is the one in her ‘imagination.’

Clara Berghaus enjoying casual connections

While Clara’s TikTok video was clearly more of a lighthearted take on her relationship status, the flight attendant has opened up about her dating life post-MAFS in the past.

After Ryan Oubre broke his silence on his divorce from Clara and aired out some issues with Clara’s inability to understand his culture, Clara went on national TV to tell her side of the story.

During a Married at First Sight special, Clara had a chance to reflect on her marriage and divorce to Ryan and detail why she thinks it all ended.

While Ryan credited their downfall to cultural differences, Clara expressed feeling that it was their contrasting views on sex that caused issues, with Ryan and his family allegedly becoming upset when Clara spoke so publicly about their sex life on national television.

After discussing the end of her marriage to Ryan on the special, Clara was asked about her current dating life, and she gave a more serious answer as she revealed that she is having fun and dating casually.

Clara shared that she was dating without the underlying goal of marriage for the first time in her life and that she was enjoying where she was at in life after everything she learned from her time on Married at First Sight.

As time goes on, perhaps Clara will give even more concrete updates on her relationship status.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.