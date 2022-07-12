Clara Berghaus celebrates career change after 7.5 years as a flight attendant

Clara Berghaus shares life update with friends and followers. Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus is entering a new chapter as she changes professions.

When Clara debuted on Married at First Sight Season 12, she worked as a flight attendant, a profession impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Clara is transitioning into a new field, and she celebrated by popping bottles.

Clara Berghaus leaves flight attendant job for new career path

Clara Begrhaus took to her Instagram page to share three celebratory photos.

In the photos, Clara poses with a large bottle in hand while wearing a summery yellow dress with a white floral print. Clara was all smiles as she held up a bottle with her yellow manicured nails and sprayed the bottle with greenery behind her.

Clara’s post came on the eve of starting her new job, and she detailed her feelings about the transition in the caption.

The MAFS blonde wrote, “I’ve got champagne but no problems because I start my new job tomorrow!! 🍾🥳 I’m not sure anyone ever expects to have a complete change of careers at 29 but here we are and I’m incredibly excited! As much as I’ve loved traveling the world over the last 7.5 years I had unfortunately fallen out of love with the airline industry. I’ve grown and changed so much since I started with Delta when I was 22 and I’m happy to say I’ve found a job that better aligns with my new priorities.”

Clara continued, “While I’m definitely nervous to make such a drastic change, I’m excited to have a job that gets me home to my babies every night, keeps my body on a regular schedule, and gives me the freedom to make plans for weekends and holidays. Thank you to all the amazing people in my life who helped me with my resume, answered countless questions on interview etiquette, and wrote me glowing recommendations. Y’all are the best and I wouldn’t be here without you 💕”

Clara concluded her caption, “Here’s to the next chapter and a lot of googling things I probably should’ve learned a long time ago 🥰😂.”

Married at First Sight stars congratulate Clara Berghaus

Clara was met with lots of congratulations and positivity in her post’s comment section.

Virginia Coombs, Clara’s costar and MAFS bestie, wrote, “I’m so proud of you,” with several applause emojis.

Clara replied, “prepare for a lot of texts on how to do things lmao.”

MAFS Season 14 stars Mark Maher and Noi Phommasak also left comments.

Mark wrote, “congrats,” and Noi commented, “Awwwwww congrats Clara you look so happy !”

Clara Berghaus shared that she’s leaving her flight attendant job to work in sales.

