Citra responds to rumors she’s pregnant — Here’s what the 90 Day Fiance star had to say

Citra Wilson caught wind of the rumors that she’s pregnant with Sam Wilson’s baby, and she’s ready to set the record straight.

As Monsters and Critics reported, 90 Day Fiance viewers were convinced Citra was expecting after catching a glimpse of her midsection during a recent confessional.

While seated next to Sam while giving interviews, 90 Day Fiance fans noticed that Citra’s abdominal region looked like she could be sporting a baby bump.

Not only did 90 Day Fiance viewers express their speculation on X (formerly Twitter), but the rumors also spread to Facebook.

After stumbling upon the gossip, Citra uploaded a screenshot from a post in a 90 Day Fiance Facebook fan group called “Shaeeda and Bilal 90 Day Fiance Fans” to her Instagram Story.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The photo in the post featured Citra and Sam posing with some of her family members, including her father, Herman.

Citra set the record straight amid rumors that she’s pregnant. Pic credit: @cswlsn/Instagram

In the comments section of the post, several 90 Day Fiance viewers pointed out that Citra appeared to be expecting.

90 Day Fiance viewers are still convinced Citra Wilson is pregnant

“She sure looks pregnant,” wrote one Facebook user.

Another asked, “Is she pregnant?” and a third commenter penned, “Think shes pregnant.”

Upon seeing the comments, Citra felt she needed to clear the air.

In her Instagram Story, Citra included a lengthy caption alongside the screenshot of the post.

Citra clears the air about the pregnancy rumors surrounding her

“People are so funny,” the Indonesian native began. “Not every [woman] out there has flat stomach.”

Citra explained that in the photo, she and Sam had just finished celebrating their engagement with her family members, including having lunch together.

“My stomach [was] bloated after I eat and people think I’m pregnant,” Citra wrote.

She also noted that the photo was snapped in 2021, so if she were, in fact, pregnant, she would have been pregnant now for three-and-a-half years.

“What kind of baby I’m having … alien baby?” she joked.

Citra ended her message, telling her Instagram followers, “Sometimes I enjoying when they arguing trying to figure out about your life like they know very well about your life lol.”

Citra is standing by Sam’s side regardless of his legal troubles

The last we saw of Sam and Citra on 90 Day Fiance, her father, Herman, who’s a police officer in Indonesia, was concerned about Sam’s criminal history.

With Sam potentially facing jail time, Herman wanted Citra to call off their wedding. But Citra stood her ground and told him she would do no such thing.

Citra and her sisters visited a bridal shop where she tried on some wedding gowns.

But Citra couldn’t escape the looming questions her family had, and her sisters drilled her about whether or not she truly wanted to marry Sam.

Again, Citra held her ground, proving her loyalty to Sam, and told her sisters that if Sam goes to jail, she’ll wait for him.

“It hurts me that my family keeps asking me if I want to marry Sam or not. Like, don’t ask me that kind of question because it just makes me really sad,” Citra said during a confessional.

“I need my family here to support me and I hope also Sam’s family is going to support me.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.