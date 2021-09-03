Chuck Potthast blames Angela Deem for messing up the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All for him

Chuch Potthast is revealing his true feelings about the tell-all reunion. Pic credit: TLC

Leave it to Chuck Potthast from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? to turn from a mild-mannered property manager into the reality TV Hulk. Viewers were surprised to see Chuck take to his Instagram to share his annoyance with the tell-all.

On Thursday, Chuck took to his Instagram to share a video of him walking around his neighborhood park. But instead of enjoying the scenery, fans got an earful about how Angela cut his family’s segment in half.

After introducing his hounds to viewers, Chuck revealed he wanted to share some insight on the explosive tell-all, saying that Becky was sitting next to Jenn at the time of filming but had to leave due to babysitting issues and filming running late.

Chuck Potthast takes aim at Angela Deem

The Potthast patriarch started his video off by saying, “I really think our segment got pushed back because Angela was running in and out of the studio.”

The 90 Day Fiance star’s thoughts were a bit all over the place as he turned to his daughter, saying, “When I found out my realtor, Becky, wanted to compete against me, I had a lot of questions about that.”

He also brought up the fact that he was sitting on a loveseat next to Charlie, telling 90 Day Fiance fans that he couldn’t exactly argue with his son when he was just six inches away from his face.

Chuck said, “But anyway what’s up with them sticking me on a love seat with Charlie. That really sucked and was uncomfortable.”

The video was short and sweet as Chuck finished his stroll. He said that he had a great time in New York City and hoped that the fans had enjoyed watching the segment.

90 Day Fiance fans backed Chuck Potthast

For the most part, it seems that Chuck’s followers agreed with his take on how Angela dominated the show.

@odesrusurungus69 simply wrote, “Chuck is officially the most kind-hearted dude and real person to ever be on 90 day.”

@rosecarbouldrey noted, “I am an avid fan and I agree with you that Angela had way too much air time on both Tell Alls. Us out here in ‘ TV Land’ are over her, but in order to watch other interesting stories and families, we have to endure her. ( Psss.. pas this along to TLC ) Thank you for letting us have seat at your table. Your family is very interesting to peek into.”

Pic credit: @Chuckpotthast/Instagram

The leader of the Potthast’s gave no further update about whether or not he is still working with Andrei Castravet. TLC viewers think they will get the answers to their questions in the next season.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.