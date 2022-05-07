Christmas Abbott gifts Big Brother fans rear view in a thong bikini

BB22 cast member Christmas Abbott named an All-Star. Pic credit: CBS

Christmas Abbott definitely has Big Brother fans buzzing with a new photo that she shared today.

In her newest photo for her fans, Christmas can be seen posing in an orange bikini while beaming with a smile.

And Christmas has every reason to smile, as she is getting married to Memphis Garrett this month.

It was during Big Brother 22 that Christmas and Memphis first met, and there were clearly sparks. Big Brother fans watching the live feeds saw it play out, and there seemed to be a distinct chemistry between the two houseguests.

Ahead of joining the BB22 cast to play as part of the All-Stars, Memphis was on Big Brother 10, and Christmas was on Big Brother 19. They both took full advantage of getting a second shot to win the $500,000 prize.

Christmas Abbott poses in thong bikini

“I only do things I absolutely L🧡VE!” Christmas Abbott wrote on her new post.

Her new photo has already received more than 8,000 likes from Instagram users.

Christmas has been sharing a lot of photos on Instagram recently, including quite a few with her and Memphis. Below are some photos that she shared when the couple first started dating.

More Big Brother news

Rumors about the upcoming Big Brother 24 start date are starting to look more concrete, with a new group of houseguests preparing to reside in the Big Brother house this summer.

We don’t know the theme of the new season, but Julie Chen Moonves is back as the host, and it looks like it will be a group of entirely new people to the game. That should be a fun treat for the fans.

As a reminder, it was Xavier Prather who won Big Brother 23 last summer, and episodes of that season can be streamed on Paramount+.

They also just had a winter season of Celebrity Big Brother that can be streamed for anyone who didn’t watch it play out live. There was some good drama on that season as well, with celebrities trying to win a $250,000 prize.

This summer, the prize remains at $750,000 for the houseguests, which was the increase that producers put in place for the BB23 cast. That might have led to an increase in the number of applicants, so, hopefully, it also leads to a great cast.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.