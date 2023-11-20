 Christine Quinn not surprised ‘snooze fest’ Heather Rae El Moussa was seemingly fired from Selling Sunset

We’re not saying Heather Rae El Moussa was fired from Selling Sunset, but in the recently released Season 6, she only had a few minutes of screen time, and we won’t see her at all in Season 7.

Her former castmate Christine Quinn is not surprised that Heather was not asked to film any more scenes because she thinks the new mom is a “snooze fest.”

Christine was asked about Heather’s absence from the show and didn’t mince words.

It didn’t seem like there was any bad blood between the two women when the How to Be a Boss B**ch author made the statement during an interview.

The always outspoken Christine reasoned that Heather was a “sweetheart” but not cut out for reality TV.

Viewers will likely agree with that sentiment because the season had more than enough drama to keep people entertained.

Furthermore, when Christine bid goodbye to the show, there was a lot of chatter about whether the show would be able to continue without her.

However, there hasn’t been much (if any) conversation about Heather’s recent absence, which speaks volumes.

Christine was a guest on E! News and was asked about Heather’s recent revelation that she wasn’t asked to film the upcoming season.

“I’m not shocked because she’s a snooze fest, but you know, it is what it is,” responded Christine.

“She’s a little snoozy,” reiterated Christine laughingly. “I love her, she’s a sweetheart but it’s TV, you have to give it, you have to bring it.”

If we’re being honest, Heather hasn’t really been bringing it for a while now, which explains why she wasn’t asked back.

Heather gave birth to her first child with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and was on pregnancy leave from the Oppenheim Group, which explains her Season 6 absence.

We saw briefly in one scene conversing with Brie Tiesi, and that was it.

However, it seems Heather wasn’t missed because the new mom revealed that she never got the call from producers to film any scenes for Season 7.

Is Christine Quinn making a return to Selling Sunset?

Christine made her mark as the villain we love to hate on Selling Sunset, but after five seasons, she left the show.

The 35-year-old didn’t exactly exit the Oppenheim Group on the best of terms with the cast, so the ship has sailed for her to make a return to the show.

However, Christine was asked about the possibility of joining Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing or The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she gave a no on both.

“I love reality TV, I’m all for it, but for me, I would like to get back into scripted, that’s what I really love to do,” she confessed.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix.