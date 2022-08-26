Christine Quinn is a ‘boss beach’ in Burberry bikini

Christine Quinn enjoys a beach day in a Burberry bikini while vacationing in the South of France. Pic credit: @thechristinequinn/Instagram

Christine Quinn sizzled in a Burberry bikini while vacationing in the South of France.

The blonde bombshell gave her followers a peek into her beach day style in a set of photos shared on Instagram.

Christine proves she is a natural in front of the camera as she strikes several poses in a head-to-toe Burberry look.

The triangle bikini top accentuated the model’s slender figure and bold, gold statement jewelry.

The self-proclaimed Barbie also gave onlookers a view into her beach bag essentials.

She packed Chanel perfume, a Burberry headband, Christian Dior sunglasses, and of course, her cell phone, among other items.

This comes shortly after it was announced that the Selling Sunset breakout star would not be returning to the Netflix series.

Christine Quinn leaves Selling Sunset after previously confirming her return

The decision to move on from Selling Sunset shocked viewers.

Although Christine left The Oppenheim Group at the end of Season 5, it had been announced that she’d still have a place in the reality TV series.

Over the course of the show, Christine acknowledged and embraced her role as the show’s “villain.”

Yet she still garnered a large following for her bold fashion sense and even more daring tongue.

According to TMZ, the producers are scrambling to find Selling Sunset’s new antagonist as filming for Season 6 has gotten underway.

Some believe that newcomer Bre Tiesi will take over the role.

But while producers may be worried about the show’s fate, Jason Oppenheim is not.

When asked by TMZ how the show plans to move forward in Christine’s absence, he responded, “We have such a strong team. We have two new, really strong women. I have zero concerns about Season 6 and 7 being our best.”

Christine keeps busy with new projects and career changes

Though the mother-of-one may not be returning to Selling Sunset, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been keeping busy.

Christine was hand selected to walk in the Balenciaga runway show, featuring celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian. So, it was no surprise when she inked a modeling deal with IMG.

The realtor was also photographed working on a new project with designer Christian Cowan.

The reality TV star shared photos of herself and the designer giving her 3.2 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes view of the upcoming project.

Christine wore an over-the-top rouched, lavender mini dress featuring a long and dramatic train. The poufy off-the-shoulder neckline and form-fitting silhouette accentuated her runway figure.

Christine’s fans will be eagerly awaiting the details of this new project.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1 through 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.