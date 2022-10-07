Christine Quinn in tiny pink bra gives Barbie vibes

Christine Quinn up close. Pic credit: @thechristinequinn/Instagram

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wore a barbie-chic look to a show for Paris Fashion Week.

She attended the 2023 Valentino show and showed up in style.

The reality star wore a sequin pink bralette and a bold pink maxi skirt.

She also rocked arm-length pink gloves, high platform heels, and a bun hairstyle.

For accessories, she kept it simple with pointed sunglasses and a pink clutch bag.

From wearing leather looks to bikini photoshoots, Christine has shown that she is fashionable 24/7.

Christine Quinn’s stunning Versace look

With several appearances at PFW, one of Christine’s most recent outfits was last week, during the Milan Fashion Week.

She attended the Versace 2023 collection show and definitely turned heads with her glam look.

She took to social media to share her look and captioned the photos, “Thank you for having me @versace @donatella_versace such a magical night! 🕯 so proud of all my supermodel babies.”

The TV personality wore a black sequin maxi dress with one sheer sleeve and a slanted cutout at the top.

She paired the look with black platform heels, a Versace grey leather clutch bag, and a natural makeup look.

She also rocked her signature wavy hairstyle and dewy makeup look.

Christine even shared behind-the-scenes photos of her friend and successful model, Bella Hadid.

Bella wore an all-grey look with a black headband and matching casual sneakers.

Christine even went to the second Versace show of the week, and wore a striking mid-length gold dress that showed off her amazing physique.

She paired the look with the same grey Versace bag, golden jewelry, and strappy black heels.

She spent the night with fashion royalty, from Paris Hilton, to Vanessa Hudgens, to Donatella Versace herself.

Christine Quinn’s fashion journey

On Selling Sunset, Christine was quickly known for her incredible and high-end fashion sense.

And while she may wear Louis Vuitton every day now, the reality star has been open about her not-as-glamorous childhood upbringing.

In a recent interview with Vogue, she revealed her wholesome relationship with fashion by saying, “When I was a teenager, my parents couldn’t afford any clothes growing up, so I was always given my sister’s clothes. I would go and make crop tops out of sweatshirts, and I would make my clothes tighter. Even though my clothes were from Kmart or Walmart, I was still having fun with making it look like it was always really cool and different.”