Christine Quinn in tight pants shows ‘view to die for’

Christine Quinn close up. Pic credit: @thechristinequinn/Instagram

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is showing “views to die for” while in skintight pants. The 33-year-old reality star and realtor gave fans both a skyline vista and a peek at her super-toned rear on Monday, posting for her three million+ Instagram followers and looking glam as usual.

Christine was at the top of the iconic Empire State Building in NYC – while she’s unlikely to ever get the high-rise as a listing, she still managed to turn the whole thing into a talking point.

Christine Quinn got ‘views’ in tight pants look

The mom of one, set to appear in Season 6 of Selling Sunset amid quitting talk and allegations of bribing clients, was all body-ody-ody as she was filmed in black-and-white parading around a narrow deck.

Flaunting her sensational snap-back body following the May 2021 birth of son Christian, the controversial star strutted around in clingy patterned pants and a matching crop top. She highlighted her tiny waist, toned back, and yoga-honed backside in the big show-off.

Wearing her hair in a sleek bob as she teetered around in high heels, the Netflix sensation turned around to face the camera at one point – Quinn pouted glamorously and smiled as the camera continued to take in Big Apple skyline views.

“Views to die for,” she wrote with a black heart emoji. “Thank you so much for having me @empirestatebldg This is an experience I will never forget!”

Quinn has now solidified her status as the “villain” member of the Selling Sunset girl squad, although fans have watched her trying to make amends with fellow employees at the Oppenheim Group. The latest sees her slamming her bosses, alleging that she was told to focus on her baby during Season 5 of the show.

“I had a lot of real estate going on at the time and a lot of legitimate work, but they didn’t want to show my listings,” she told Us Weekly.

Christine Quinn lashes out after alleged baby drama

“They wanted “Hey, why don’t you bring the baby into the office?” and “Hey why don’t you do a baby scene with Chelsea (Lazkani),” she added, continuing: “I felt that was a very misogynistic perception. Yes, I want people to see that (stuff). (But) I’m a mom, a wife, an entrepreneur, a friend, a lover. I’m all these other things, and I’m crushing it.”

Quinn welcomed her son last year after an emergency C-section. Her baby is shared with husband, Christian Richard, an MIT grad and millionaire entrepreneur.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.