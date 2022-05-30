Christine Quinn impresses with shirtless street-walk

Christine Quinn close up. Pic credit: @thechristinequinn/Instagram

Christine Quinn is turning heads on city streets with another jaw-dropping fashion display. The Selling Sunset star, fresh from stating she’s happy to be done with the hit Netflix series, updated her Instagram ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in a head-to-toe matching look, also showing that Khloe Kardashian isn’t the only one who can rock the shirtless trend.

Posting to Instagram, Christine touted herself as an off-duty “model,” and she kind of had a point.

Christine Quinn stuns with confident pistachio-green showoff

Sharing snaps of herself from Times Square in New York City, the hard-hitting real estate agent showed off her tiny waist and endlessly-long legs in a clingy and flare pair of yoga pants, ones boasting fun slits at the bottom.

Showing off her rock-hard abs and Barbie golden tan, the 33-year-old sent out full swag in a plunging matching bralette, also going deconstructed in a massive open puffer jacket matching her bra and pants.

Of course, it’s head-to-toe with the fashion queen, who also donned pale green heels, plus tinted shades.

Quinn flaunted her famous plump pout as she carried a soda can, even rocking a citrus manicure to complete her show-stopping ensemble. “Model off duty,” she wrote, with fans leaving over 90,000 likes.

While Quinn made May headlines for confirming a return to Selling Sunset for Season 6, headlines are now all about whether or not she’ll return. The blonde has been accused of bribing clients to work with her – just under a week ago, she told British TV show This Morning:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Adam [DiVello] and his production company has used every kind of manipulation in the world to try and silence me. He has given me so many letters.”

Christine Quinn shuts down bribery allegations

Firing down suggestions she’d played the dirty, Christine added: “I’ve been a part of plenty [of] storylines that I didn’t even know I was involved in on the show. I have absolutely never bribed a client, I would never.”

She added: “I have been silenced from talking about the show but I love TV and will be returning to TV. The door is not shut on Selling Sunset at all, I need to figure out what I want to do. I feel like I’m just very strategic in everything that I do.” The reality star has separately stated that she is paid more than fellow cast members, who include Southern Belle Chrishell Stause and pint-sized blonde Mary Fitzgerald.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.