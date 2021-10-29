Christine Brown’s ‘employers’ LuLaRoe and Plexus receive ‘unfair conduct’ letters amid her move to Utah

Christine Brown’s “employers” got warning letters. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s employers have been sent warning letters about “deceptive conduct” amid her recent move to Utah.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Christine sold her Flagstaff, Arizona home and is renting a duplex in Utah.

It’s been Christine’s dream to move back to Utah and she’s finally made it happen, and thanks in part to LuLaRoe and Plexus.

Christine has been selling LuLaRoe, a multi-level marketing company that sells women’s clothing, for several years.

Recently, Christine added Plexus to the list of products she sells. Plexus is another MLM based in Arizona that sells nutritional supplements, weight loss products, and personal care products.

Christine and her sister wife, Janelle, teamed up recently and created their own Plexus page on Instagram called The Secret to Self-Care.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s ’employers’ hit with ‘unfair conduct’ letters

Now, both of Christine’s employers, LuLaRoe and Plexus, have been hit with letters from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding “deceptive or unfair conduct.”

According to The Sun, the “Notices of Penalty Offenses Concerning Money-Making Opportunities and Concerning Deceptive or Unfair Conduct” were sent to hundreds of other companies as well.

The letter explained that the FTC isn’t suggesting that the companies listed have “engaged in deceptive or unfair conduct,” but it’s more of a warning letter.

The FTC is “widely distributing similar letters and the notices to business opportunities, franchises, multi-level marketing companies, coaching companies, gig companies, and others,” not just LuLaRoe and Plexus.

To avoid a civil penalty of up to $43,792 per violation, the letter obtained by The Sun advised the businesses to “take any steps necessary to ensure the company’s practices do not violate the law.”

Christine Brown’s company LuLaRoe under scrutiny

Before the letters were mailed, Amazon Prime released a documentary called LuLaRich which accused the company of “scamming” and targeting work-at-home moms.

Christine’s other sister wife, Meri Brown, is also a popular trainer for LuLaRoe and earns a decent living selling their clothing.

Meri recently attributed her happiness to working for LuLaRoe and gave them a public thank you on her Instagram page, saying they helped her “heal.”

“I’m loud and proud LuLaRoe. I’m grateful to have a company like this to be involved with, a company flooded with women and men who lift each other up, a company that wants to see me succeed, a company whose owners pray for each one of us daily, a company of integrity,” Meri told her followers in September of this year.

Christine’s daughter Mykelti, whom she shares with her estranged husband Kody Brown, also sells LuLaRoe.

Mykelti recently fired back when critics slammed her for selling LuLaRoe, calling it a cult. She adamantly defended the company, telling her followers of the documentary, “A lot isn’t said. A lot is taken out of context. I speak from personal experience on the matter.”

Now that Christine is living in a rental home in Utah with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely, the future of the family is up in the air.

Christine’s marriage to Kody might be done for good, with Kody staying in Flagstaff with Robyn, Janelle, and Meri. And the fate of the Browns living as a unified, polygamous family is yet to be seen.

Tune in next month when Sister Wives returns for Season 16 and delves into the Browns’ continuing effort to build homes on Coyote Pass.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.