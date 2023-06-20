Christine Brown under fire for promoting ‘slave child labor’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is upping her game when it comes to being a social media influencer.

The 51-year-old TLC star recently announced that she closed up shop on her LuLaRoe business and has been focusing on other career endeavors instead.

Christine has found that being a social media influencer is a great way to add to her paychecks, especially now that she’s amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram alone.

Christine has added online shopping ambassador to her resume and recently shared a post on Instagram promoting the online megastore and shopping app, Temu.

Christine uploaded a carousel of photos showing off her Temu finds. The reality TV star posed in a flowy yellow top, brown skirt, and sandals in a few images, a red top and black leather pants in some others, and snapped a kitchen pic clad in a yellow dress as she sliced a grapefruit.

In the caption of the post, Christine wrote, “Giveaway!! Have you heard of @temu ? I just got my amazing summer outfits from this app.”

“The quality is beyond and the shipping takes less than 2 weeks! 🔥$100 Coupons for TEMU App New Users ONLY!!🔥 🔗Click my BIO LINK or 🔎 CODE【sale5533】on Temu App to claim $100 in coupons! FreeShipping & FreeReturns Now,” she concluded.

Sister Wives fans slam Christine Brown for promoting Temu on Instagram

Nearly 30,000 of Christine’s 1.2 million followers liked her post. In the comments section, however, Christine was met with more criticism than praise from followers who called her out for promoting a brand that has earned a bad rap.

One of Christine’s followers wrote, “Please don’t promote Temu, Christine! I say this out of love but they use slave child labor and their products are cheap and bad quality. You are a wonderful person and I promise you, this is not what you want to promote!”

Another Instagram user warned Christine and her followers that people who have downloaded the Temu app have complained about fake charges appearing on their credit cards.

Christine faced heavy criticism for promoting Temu. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Echoing that Temu’s app “steals our info” and isn’t safe, another one of Christine’s followers commented, “Love you Christine but this I will not support you with.”

Another critic was so turned off by Christine’s ad that they unfollowed her.

Christine defended another social media giveaway after critics complained it was a ‘scam’

This is the second time in recent weeks that Christine has come under fire for promoting a brand that her fans don’t support.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Christine shared another post on Instagram last month, which has since been deleted, promoting a giveaway from Social Stance.

After receiving complaints from her followers, Christine recorded a video in her Instagram Story to try and clear the air. The mom of six told her fans that a fraudulent company was stealing people’s credit card information, posing as Social Stance.

Christine urged her followers to make sure they were interacting with the correct social media account, telling them, “There’s another one out there. Don’t do it. If it sounds fishy, it is fishy, and that’s not the one I’m endorsing.”

According to Christine, though, she doesn’t blindly advertise brands on social media.

“I would not do something that I don’t really, really endorse and research deeply,” Christine told her followers.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.