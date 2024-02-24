Christine Brown under fire for hanging pics of ex Kody Brown in her Utah home: ‘That is a mistake’

Christine Brown is being chastised for a “weird” decision to hang photos of her ex-husband on her walls.

The Sister Wives star recently announced that she and her husband, David Woolley, opened an Airbnb in Moab, Utah, where they tied the knot in October 2023.

Christine has been promoting the property on Instagram, and in her latest post over the weekend, she gave her followers a glimpse of some of the decor she recently added.

Christine filmed herself as she taped Sister Wives-related magazine articles onto poster board, including some throwback clippings depicting Kody Brown.

The 51-year-old mom of six labeled each article with the source and the date as the song Yes Yes I Can by Rayelle played along to her clipping each article.

In the caption, Christine wrote, “We are displaying Sister Wives magazine and newspaper articles in our Moab Airbnb! It’s been such an amazing journey, you gotta come see them! This is the website: (not a link, link is in my bio) airbnb.com/h/christinebrownwoolleyretreat.”

Christine’s upload wasn’t exactly met with praise, as evidenced in the comments section.

Sister Wives call out Christine Brown for her ‘odd’ decision to include photos of Kody Brown on the walls

Of the hundreds of comments she received in just hours, most of them came from Instagram followers who strongly disagreed with her decision to plaster Kody Brown on the walls of her Airbnb.

“I think you will come to find that is a mistake,” one of Christine’s followers suggested. “This is your new chapter in life. Leave the past behind.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Other Sister Wives fans called Christine’s decoration idea “odd” and “weird,” questioning her motives for pasting her ex-husband all over the walls.

Urging Christine to “get rid of Kody’s” pictures STAT, another fan told her, “I don’t understand why you would want toxic [Kody] anywhere in a positive space….it doesn’t make sense. If I booked into the property and saw his mugshot on the wall I’d probably ask for a refund.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

More commenters shared the sentiment, noting that visitors would not want to pay money to see Kody Brown on the walls during their vacation, and we can understand why.

Kody Brown has earned himself a bad rap among Sister Wives fans

Since Sister Wives debuted in 2010, Kody has gained more critics than fans.

Even though Kody felt confident that he could keep four women satisfied in a plural marriage, he failed miserably.

One by one, we’ve watched three of his wives leave him in recent years, beginning with Christine in 2021, Janelle in 2022, and most recently, Meri in 2023.

Kody uprooted his large, polygamous family several times over the years, and once his wives settled into their own separate homes in Las Vegas and then Flagstaff, it seemed his dream of plural marriage was toast.

Kody has made some pretty derogatory comments about his wives over the years, too, and it hasn’t sat well with Sister Wives viewers.

Despite his behavior, his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, is still hanging in there with the Sister Wives star and remains his sole bride to this day.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.