Christine Brown took a ‘deep breath’ after leaving Kody Brown and polygamy

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is breathing a sigh of relief since she’s moved on from Kody Brown and plural marriage.

Christine was spiritually married to Kody for nearly 30 years, and they share six biological children.

But, in 2021, Christine decided she had enough of Kody and left their plural marriage.

Christine grew tired of Kody not splitting his time equally among his wives, neglecting their children, and playing favorites with his fourth wife, Robyn.

Christine announced her split from Kody in an Instagram post in November 2021, calling the decision to leave a “difficult” one.

Now that she’s moved on and found love again with her new groom, David Woolley, Christine is opening up about leaving Kody and giving monogamy a try for the first time in 51 years.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the reality TV star opened up about realizing that there was more to life than sharing a husband with three other women and feeling neglected for decades.

Christine Brown says there is some ‘amazing stuff’ outside of polygamy

“Once I left, I was really like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a whole world out here. I feel like I can take a deep breath,'” Christine admitted.

“And there’s possibilities, and there’s amazing stuff on the other side of polygamy,” she continued.

For Christine, no longer living a polygamist lifestyle brought her joy she didn’t know she was missing out on.

“Because I felt so much freedom and so much happiness and so much joy not living it anymore,” the mom of six shared.

During the Sunday, October 15, episode of Sister Wives, Christine advocated for others considering divorce.

Sister Wives confession: Christine encouraged unhappily married couples to get a divorce

“I’m a big fan of divorce. If you’re thinking about it, I say go for it,” said Christine during a confessional.

Acknowledging that she’s not a professional, Christine still urged viewers to follow in her footsteps if they were looking to get out of an unhappy marriage.

“I just know how it feels on the other side, and it’s awesome,” Christine confessed.

After packing up Kody’s belongings and storing them in her garage, Christine then kicked Kody out of her bedroom — which wasn’t surprising since he admitted that he was no longer attracted to her.

Christine has been happier than ever since moving back to Utah

Then Christine sold her home in Flagstaff and moved into a duplex in Utah, where she has wanted to live again for many years.

Christine was met with opposition from Kody and his other wives, but she was finally able to make her dream come true after splitting from Kody and their plural marriage.

Not long after returning to Utah, Christine met the love of her life, David, on a dating app, and they hit it off instantly.

The two began dating, went public with their romance in February 2023, and a few months later, announced their engagement.

Although her ex, Kody, thinks her happiness won’t last long — because he thinks she’s got some “terrible karma” coming her way — Christine is now a happily (legally) married woman for the first time in her life, and Sister Wives fans couldn’t be happier for her.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.