Christine Brown thinks she might have stayed with Kody if the family moved back to Utah

It’s been Christine Brown’s dream to move back to Utah for years, and the Sister Wives star is probably thanking her lucky stars the family didn’t move back during their plural marriage because she wouldn’t have the life she does now.

In previous seasons of Sister Wives, Christine voiced her desire to return to The Beehive State to her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and her former sister wives, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn, but to no avail.

After polygamy was decriminalized in Utah, Christine expressed her excitement to the other spouses about moving back there.

“We can move back home,” Christine told Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn during a family discussion. “We can be by family again.”

However, Kody’s other wives weren’t sold on the idea, nor was he, and Christine’s dream got shot down continually.

But Christine made her dream a reality without the help of Kody and the other wives. After splitting from Kody in 2021, she sold her house in Flagstaff and returned to Utah, where many of her friends and family members also reside.

Initially, Christine rented a duplex in Utah before meeting her husband, David Woolley, and purchasing a home with him.

Sister Wives confession: Christine Brown ponders what the family would look like if they moved to Utah

Now that Christine is living her dream life in Utah, she’s reflecting on how things might have turned out under different circumstances.

During a confessional in Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine expressed, “I wonder if we would have moved back, what we would look like now.”

“I wonder where we would have settled,” she added. “I wonder if I would have stayed.”

Not only did Christine wonder if and how the family dynamic would have changed if the Browns left Arizona for Utah, but she also questioned whether it would have caused her to stay with Kody even longer.

“And to be honest, I think it would have just prolonged me leaving,” Christine admitted.

Kody, Janelle, and Robyn weigh in on moving to Utah

As far as Kody was concerned, their living situation wouldn’t have affected what happened with their family. For her part, Robyn chimed in and admitted that she sometimes ponders what would have happened if they had made different choices about where to move their large, once-polygamous family.

Janelle spoke out, too, and voiced that she didn’t believe the family’s location would have made a difference in breaking up the family or not.

“I don’t think anything would have been different,” Janelle shared. “We just would have been in Utah.”

While Christine has chosen to return to Utah to be closer to her loved ones — something she’s called a “dream come true” — the other Sister Wives stars have remained in Flagstaff.

Janelle intends to build on her property at Coyote Pass once it’s paid off, Kody and Robyn are in limbo but aren’t too concerned since they own a spacious home in Flagstaff, and Meri is splitting her time between Flagstaff and her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.