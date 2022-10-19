Christine Brown talks her future on Sister Wives as a single, monogamous woman and a possible spinoff

Christine opened up about her future on Sister Wives since splitting from Kody Brown. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Now that Christine Brown is a single, monogamous woman, Sister Wives viewers are curious about what her future looks like on the long-running series.

After 25 years of spiritual marriage, Christine and Kody Brown went their separate ways last fall, making the official announcement in November 2021.

Since their split, Christine has relocated to Utah to be closer to her older kids and to move her and Kody’s youngest child, 12-year-old Truely, closer to her supportive family members.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing, and filming took place in the spring of 2021, ahead of their formal public announcement. And although Christine is living separately from the rest of the family, she intends to keep filming for the show.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, Christine talked about her decision to continue to film.

“I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair,” Christine revealed. “It’s what our family’s been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show.”

Christine Brown promised Kody Brown she would continue to film Sister Wives

Although Christine is technically no longer a sister wife to Kody’s three other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, she’s remained close with Janelle and tells ET that she still considers her a sister wife. The duo has been spotted spending time together along with their combined 12 kids since Christine’s split from Kody.

Christine is ‘totally open’ to a spinoff show

Since the split, Sister Wives viewers have proposed that Christine get her own spinoff show, and it’s something the TLC star said she’d be open to, in addition to her current digital cooking show, Cooking with Just Christine.

“As far as a spin-off, dude, I’m totally open,” Christine admitted. “No idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that’d be just fun as heck.”

Since living as a newly-minted single woman in Utah, a dream of hers for years, Christine is living her best life. She admitted that she feels “more confident” these days and said that her life is a lot more simple, adding, “Everything’s just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life.”

It’s evident that, despite how tough it was on the family, especially their youngest biological child, Truely, Christine made the right decision to leave Kody and she couldn’t be happier.

You can watch Christine’s interview in its entirety here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.