Christine Brown talks being a grandma, Sister Wives star says ‘it’s the best’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown says being a grandma “is the best.”

Christine has been doing a lot of press ahead of the premiere of Season 17 of Sister Wives.

The newly single, former polygamist has shared that she’ll be living as a monogamist now that she’s split from her former spiritual husband, Kody Brown.

In addition, Christine has opened up about dating post-split, explained why she chose to be Kody’s third wife, and shared the “wake-up” call that allowed her to finally gather the courage to leave Kody and plural marriage behind.

Christine and Kody share six biological children and one biological grandchild with two more on the way. Their daughter Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron have a 16-month-old daughter Avalon and are currently expecting fraternal twin boys. In addition, Christine’s former sister wife Janelle Brown’s daughter Madison has two children, Axel and Evie, and is expecting her third child in the beginning of 2023, who will account for the fifth and sixth grandchildren to join the Brown family.

Christine recently spoke with PEOPLE about how much she enjoys being a grandma and complimented Mykelti and Madison on their parenting.

Christine Brown on being a grandma: ‘It’s the best’

“Being a grandma is the best,” Christine gushed. “I get to watch my kids become parents, and Mykelti and Maddie are better moms than I was at their age. Way better. They’re so chill and easy and [set] appropriate expectations for the kids.”

The grandkids refer to Christine as Oma, a term used to refer to grandmothers often among those of German ancestry. She continued, “I’m their Oma. So, I’ll just be an Oma for all of the grandkids, and I love it. I just got to spend a lot of time with Axel and Evie, and oh my gosh, they’re lovely. Avalon, she just lights up a room. She’s so cute. I love it. It’s wonderful.”

Sister Wives star Christine developed close relationships with all of Kody’s kids

Although Christine is technically no longer a sister wife to Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, she has remained close with Janelle and her kids, as well as most of the other 18 children in the Browns’ family.

Christine played an integral role in her ex-husband Kody’s biological children’s lives, home-schooling them and taking care of them while Meri and Janelle worked outside of the home in earlier years.

Christine’s easy-going and nurturing spirit has earned her a reputation among her family as a loving, doting mom who Sister Wives viewers are happy to see living her best life as a newly single woman.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.