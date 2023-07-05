Christine Brown stuns in off-the-shoulder pantsuit while wedding dress shopping

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is on the hunt for a wedding gown as her wedding to David Woolley quickly approaches.

David popped the question earlier this year, and Christine has been getting ready for her special day ever since.

During a recent outing with her mom, some of her daughters, David’s sister, and David’s daughter, Christine looked incredible as she shopped for a gown for her big day.

A Sister Wives fan found a photo posted by someone we presume to be David’s sister, Trish, on Instagram in which Christine was tagged.

In the pic, Christine looked strikingly beautiful in a hot pink, one-shoulder pantsuit that cinched her waist and showed off her new chest tattoo.

Christine wore her long, blonde hair down in loose waves, and her smile radiated happiness as she posed beside Trish.

Some of Christine’s family members could be seen in the background of the pic, including her mom, Annie Stevens, to the left, and her daughters Ysabel, Mykelti, and Aspyn to the right. And, in the distance, Janelle Brown could be spotted near a rack of wedding gowns.

Christine was tagged on Instagram in a photo posted by who we believe is David’s sister, Trish, as the ladies searched for a wedding gown for the Sister Wives star. Pic credit: @trish_mama7 via u/sucker4reality/Reddit

The photo was captioned, “Talk about a beautiful bride to be!!! Wedding Dress Shopping was FUN AND FABULOUS!! Love you Sis and I sure love these two…”

Trish’s post was geotagged at City Creek Center, a mega-sized upscale open-air shopping center, where the ladies hit up a local bridal shop.

It looks as though Christine has become close with Trish since her engagement too. Trish posted another photo including herself, Christine, Annie, Aspyn, Ysabel, Truely, Mykelti, and David’s daughter, Kati, in the Instagram post below shared on July 2.

Once again, Christine looked amazing, this time wearing a pink top and a white miniskirt, with a huge smile on her face for the group shot.

Trish captioned the photo, “My niece and new nieces! I’m one lucky auntie ❤️”

Sister Wives fans are hoping Christine and David’s wedding will be part of her storyline in a future season

Christine has yet to spill the tea on her wedding date, but there have been rumors that it’s right around the corner. In fact, The Sun reported that Christine and David are planning to tie the knot this summer in an “intimate, down-home” ceremony in Utah.

However, that remains to be seen, especially because Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, is getting married to her fiancee, Beatriz Queiroz, in just one week.

With Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s July 15 wedding, could Christine and David be planning a dual wedding? If Christine has just begun her wedding gown shopping, that’s unlikely, considering how much time it takes to choose a dress, choose her bridesmaids’ dresses, and have them all ordered and altered — a seemingly impossible task in just one week’s time.

In the meantime, Sister Wives fans are on the edge of their seats as we await an announcement regarding Season 18’s premiere. Christine’s wedding may not happen in time to be aired this season, but word on the street is that David’s proposal will play out next season, and we can’t wait!

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.