Christine Brown snubs Kody Brown in Father’s Day tribute dedicated to David Wooley

Sister Wives star Christine Brown made it clear who the most important man in her life is, and unsurprisingly it’s not Kody Brown.

Like millions of others on social media, Christine shared a Father’s Day tribute on Sunday to shout out an important father in her life.

The 51-year-old mom of six posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, along with a shout-out to her fiance, David Woolley.

Christine rocked a fringed minidress, cowgirl boots, and a cowgirl hat in the first slide as she posed next to David, who sported his own western gear for the photo.

The other photos in the slide captured Christine and David enjoying their adventures together, along with her kids and her grandkids.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption of the share, Christine gushed over her husband-to-be.

Christine Brown throws shade at her ex Kody Brown on Father’s Day as she gushes over David Woolley for ‘showing up’

“Happy Father’s Day @david__woolley I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well,” Christine began.

Christine continued, “You’re truly showing up, which is what is most important. Thanks @david__woolley, my love. #fathersday #showingup #thewaytoawomansheart #loveofmylife.”

Although Kody is the biological father of Christine’s kids, she chose not to mention him on Father’s Day and instead subtly took aim at his absence in their kids’ lives.

The majority of Christine’s 1.2 million Instagram followers agreed that her caption was a way to throw some shade at her ex-husband and father to her six children, and they headed to the comments to applaud her seemingly disparaging post.

Sister Wives fans praise Christine for slighting Kody

“Dang if that ain’t a big old middle finger to Kody Brown 🤣,” read one comment in support of Christine’s post.

Another mocked the infamous Sister Wives scene when Kody compared Christine’s treatment of her former sister wives to a knife in the kidneys.

“Kodys last kidney may need cpr,” wrote another one of Christine’s fans.

Sister Wives fans think Christine was taking aim at Kody in her Father’s Day tribute to David. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

“Kody is somewhere punching the wall right now,” read another comment from a fan who felt Christine was taking aim at her ex-husband.

While most of Christine’s followers supported her shady post, she received some backlash from a critic who felt she could have handled things differently without insulting the father of her children.

“That is kind of not ok,” they wrote. “You should have either done nothing or included [Kody]. … It’s all a little childish.”

This isn’t the first time Christine and David have taken a shot at the contentious father of 18. Earlier this year, Christine and David went on a date where they enjoyed nachos together.

David and Christine mocked the belittling remarks that Kody made about Christine grossing him out while eating nachos in their family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, in matching Instagram posts.

The couple posed from the nacho joint, taking some lighthearted selfies as they enjoyed their meal and took some obvious jabs at Kody during their date.

Christine is happy again after finding her soul mate in David

Christine met David after leaving Kody in 2021 and moving back to Utah. Their whirlwind romance resulted in them getting engaged, as Monsters and Critics reported in April 2023.

Since their engagement, David and Christine have purchased a home together and have been busy planning their nuptials.

Now that Christine has found happiness again, Sister Wives fans are anxiously awaiting Christine and David’s wedding day and are hopeful that David’s proposal will play out in Season 18.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.