Christine Brown shares ‘bittersweet’ last day on Flagstaff set of Sister Wives

Christine reflected on filming from her Flagstaff set. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown says her final day on the Flagstaff set of Sister Wives was a “bittersweet” one.

With Season 17 of Sister Wives coming to a close and the Tell All currently underway, Christine reflected on filming for the hit TLC show.

Kody Brown’s 50-year-old ex-wife, who currently lives in Utah with their daughter Truely, recently shared a video detailing her last day on set in Flagstaff, Arizona. She admitted has been hard to visit the city following her split from Kody.

Taking to TikTok, the blonde beauty recorded from the set, telling her followers, “This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff and it is a little bittersweet.”

Christine continued to film, showing her fans the couch she sat on to film her confessionals for the past several years, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the setup, including production lights, their wardrobe, and the producer and camera crew’s areas, all filmed from inside a garage.

“I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set,” she captioned the video. “I travel back-and-forth for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!”

Christine Brown documents ‘bittersweet’ last day on Sister Wives set in Flagstaff

“This has been where I have sat for years talking about my feelings, and this is the last time, and it’s a little bittersweet today,” Christine admitted.

“This is it. Bye, Flagstaff,” she concluded her TikTok.

Christine also revealed recently that she is “definitely not” leaving Sister Wives. This was a delight to fans of the show, many of whom are hoping to see her cast in a spinoff, possibly including Kody’s other ex-wife, Janelle Brown.

The mom of six said that she promised her ex-husband, Kody, that she would continue to film for Sister Wives “just to be fair.”

Christine is focusing on herself amid the split from Kody Brown

Now that she’s no longer living in Flagstaff with Kody and the rest of the family–including Robyn, Meri, and Janelle–Christine is focusing on her life as a newly single, monogamous woman.

Although she isn’t necessarily seeking a romantic relationship right away, Christine admitted that she is currently dating and just having fun…and hoping to find someone vastly different from Kody.

Christine shared that she’s looking for a chivalrous man who opens doors and pulls out her seat for her. And when it comes to feeling good again post-split, Christine recently admitted, “I just realized I’m a goddess.”

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.