Christine Brown shades ex Kody Brown’s comment about her facing some ‘terrible karma’

Kody Brown threw some major shade at his ex-wife, Christine Brown, and now the Sister Wives star is tossing it right back at him.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody made a confession during the October 15 episode of Sister Wives that has since struck a chord with Christine.

Kody told TLC’s cameras that he feels as though Christine is “feeding flames in a civil war, and I think she’s got some terrible karma coming.”

Although the 54-year-old former polygamist was confident in his statement, it seems that so far, he’s dead wrong.

That’s because since leaving Kody in 2021, Christine, 51, has found nothing but the opposite of “terrible karma.”

Christine is now living in Utah and recently married her soulmate, David Woolley, and she couldn’t be happier.

Christine Brown fires back at her ex-husband Kody Brown’s remarks about the ‘terrible karma’ she’s facing

This week, the TLC star took to Instagram to upload a few photos of herself and her groom as they visited Disneyland.

The newlyweds wore matching t-shirts with Mickey Mouse fingers stating, “I’m hers” and “He’s mine” as they posed for several pics throughout the park.

In the caption of the carousel of photos, Christine took aim at her ex-husband’s remarks.

“I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma,” Christine wrote, obviously taking a jab at her former husband.

“I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life,” Christine added.

Unsurprisingly, Christine’s post was met with hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments from her adoring fans and followers.

Most of Christine’s comments came from Sister Wives viewers, who picked up on her not-so-subtly firing a shot back at Kody.

Sister Wives fans love Christine’s shade-throwing caption

One of Christine’s supporters wrote, “Hahaha!! The Kody karma reference is golden!!”

“I like the karma reference…” penned another Instagram user.

Christine’s fans loved that she mocked Kody’s comments about “terrible karma” headed her way. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Another Sister Wives fan told Christine, “The good karma you absolutely deserve has come to you and we are all cheering for it!”

“You definitely deserve this ‘karma,'” commented another one of Christine’s followers. “You look so happy.”

Christine’s happiness is shining through since leaving Kody and meeting David

Christine certainly does look happy since ditching Kody and polygamy. Admittedly, Christine has been navigating a whole other world outside of plural marriage that she never knew existed.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Christine revealed, “Once I left, I was really like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a whole world out here. I feel like I can take a deep breath.'”

“And there’s possibilities, and there’s amazing stuff on the other side of polygamy because I felt so much freedom and so much happiness and so much joy not living it anymore,” she added.

Seeing is believing because Christine’s statements align with the radiance she’s exuding these days, and Sister Wives fans are convinced that the mom of six appears much happier since discovering monogamy.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.