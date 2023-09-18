Christine Brown says Kody will be ‘running around Robyn’ for the rest of his life, has no room for Janelle

This season on Sister Wives, Christine Brown is spilling all the tea about her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

With no more ties to Kody or polygamy, Christine is free to speak her mind, and she’s doing exactly that.

On Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine visited Janelle at her Flagstaff apartment, where they discussed Janelle’s future.

After Janelle and Kody’s big blowup, Janelle is uncertain which direction she’s headed in life.

Unlike Christine – who no longer practices their Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS) faith – Janelle still abides by the Mormon offshoot. Therefore, she believes that she and Kody are still technically married since their religion requires “permission” from a church leader before granting a spiritual divorce.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



While Janelle grappled with what to do about her relationship with Kody, Christine confessed to TLC cameras that she doesn’t believe Kody will ever change.

Sister Wives confession: Christine Brown says Kody Brown ‘doesn’t have any room’ for Janelle in his life with Robyn

“I think that Kody is going to constantly be running around Robyn and her life for the rest of his life,” Christine admitted. “And I don’t think he has any room for Janelle in that life.”

Christine divulged what most Sister Wives viewers have thought for years: Kody has made his favoritism toward Robyn and their kids quite apparent and, in the process, pushed away the rest of his family.

Christine has been a reliable shoulder for Janelle to lean on amid her split from Kody. Both of them understand their unique situation, having been married for nearly 30 years to Kody and sharing him with three other women.

Although Christine revealed that she thinks Janelle still loves Kody, she has made it clear that she does not. After moving to Utah and joining a dating site, Christine met the love of her life, David Woolley, and they’re getting married in just a few short weeks.

Janelle is uncertain what the future holds for her and Kody

Janelle, on the other hand, is lying low while she sorts out her future… at least on the show. But what she’s thinking off-camera isn’t entirely clear either.

She divulged during an interview with PEOPLE that she wants to want a long time before considering dating again, but shockingly admitted that she’s open to another polygamous relationship – but with a man who can handle it.

“I would actually consider a plural marriage because I really do love the freedom and the independence that it gave me, and I think it was a good fit for me,” Janelle told the publication.

“But, so I’m open to plural marriage, but I don’t know if there’s really a lot of men who can actually pull it off,” Janelle added, seemingly taking a jab at her ex, Kody.

As far as we know, Janelle and Kody haven’t reconciled, but Kody has expressed that he’d be willing to kiss and make up. While we think it’s highly unlikely that Janelle and Kody will get back together, you never know… stranger things have happened.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.