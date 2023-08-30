Christine Brown says her kids are opposed to polygamy because they saw ‘how hard it is’

Polygamy is definitely not for everyone, and that includes Kody Brown’s children.

Sister Wives began with the purpose of educating TLC viewers about the pros of plural marriage, but 13 years later, viewers would argue that it’s done exactly the opposite.

In fact, the Brown family isn’t even living a polygamous lifestyle anymore.

Christine left Kody and polygamy behind in 2021, opting for a monogamous relationship with her fiance, David Woolley.

Janelle was the next of Kody’s wives to fly the coop in 2022, followed by Meri earlier this year. That leaves Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn, as the last-standing spouses, essentially making them monogamists.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Christine and Janelle opened up about functioning in a plural marriage, acknowledging that it’s not easy.

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine Brown say none of their children have chosen to live a polygamous lifestyle

Speaking of her children’s thoughts on polygamy, Janelle told the publication, “I think polygamy is hard, and I think you really do have to have a religious conviction, and they just don’t.”

“None of our children have chosen to live polygamy,” Janelle added. “We don’t even have any really that are in the Mormon church, the mainstream [Latter-Day Saints] church.”

Christine — who interestingly advocated for polygamy as recently as 2021 — chimed in, adding, “Some of our kids have seen how hard it is, and some of our kids have seen the separation.”

Of her six biological children with Kody, Christine admitted that, like Janelle and Kody’s six kids, none of them are interested in plural marriage themselves — and can we blame them?

“They see how hard it is, and they’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. No, that’s not for me,'” Christine continued.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s adult children are against plural marriage

Kody shares 18 children with his wife, Robyn, and his three ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri. Janelle and Kody share six biological children, Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, ranging in age from 29 to 18 years old.

Christine and Kody’s kids, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, range in age from 28 to 13. Meri and Kody share one biological child, Leon, while he and Robyn share two biological kids, Solomon and Ariella, and Kody adopted her three kids, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna.

None of the older children who are married have chosen to take on multiple wives or share a husband.

What do Kody’s ex-wives say about another plural marriage in their future?

As for the parents, Christine is clearly not interested in sharing a husband ever again, Meri has voiced that it’s not likely she will either, but Janelle is surprisingly still open to the idea.

Janelle recently admitted to PEOPLE, “I would actually consider a plural marriage because I really do love the freedom and the independence that it gave me, and I think it was a good fit for me.”

Robyn still seems to be holding out hope that she’ll live out her golden years in a plural marriage, too. She’s made it clear that her dream is to sit on a rocking chair alongside her sister wives as she grows old, but unless Kody snags himself another wife soon, that dream remains shattered.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.