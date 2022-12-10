Christine Brown reveals how she maintained her composure during Kody’s infamous ‘knife in the kidneys’ scene

Christine was able to maintain her composure during the infamous “knife to the kidneys” scene. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown was able to remain unbothered during one of Kody Brown’s most infamous scenes in Sister Wives’ history, and now she’s sharing how she did it.

Sister Wives viewers watched during the November 13 episode when Kody lost his temper with Christine during a discussion with his wives.

The fact that Christine didn’t make enough of an effort to have a better relationship with her sister wives got Kody’s temper heated.

“Man! Just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! And the sacrifices that I made to love you… wasted!” Kody exclaimed during the scene.

Impressively, Christine stayed calm throughout Kody’s temper tantrum. Reflecting on the outburst, Christine explained to TODAY.com how she was able to keep her cool.

“I almost leapt up, then I put both of my feet on the ground, and I took a deep breath,” Christine shared, noting that she “tapped into her center” to keep herself from getting riled.

Christine Brown chose to act ‘like a lady’ during Kody Brown’s ‘knife to the kidneys’ outburst

The 50-year-old TLC star continued, “I was like, ‘OK, at my core, I just want what’s right for everybody. I just want to live my own life. And I honestly feel like me living my own life and me leaving is not only good for me, but it’s good for everybody,’ and I just tapped into that.”

Although Christine admits she was “angry and frustrated” during Kody’s blowup, she said she thought about her kids at that moment and how they would respond to watching her reaction on TV.

Noting that she always tells her kids to behave like “ladies and gentlemen,” she “just decided to leave like a lady,” heeding her own advice.

Christine is only concerned with what her parents and her six children — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely — think of her. She wanted to prove to them that anything can be done “with grace,” and she succeeded.

Christine says Kody has an open invitation to visit daughter Truely in Utah

Speaking of her kids, Christine says that she and Kody’s youngest biological child, their 12-year-old daughter Truely, is “thriving” in Utah. Christine acknowledges that kids need their dads and got Truely a cell phone so she can keep in touch with her dad, who still lives in Flagstaff.

Christine also drives Truely to Arizona whenever she wants to visit her dad and said Kody has an open invitation to come to visit his daughter whenever he wants.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.