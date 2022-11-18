Christine Brown reveals her future with Sister Wives following split from Kody Brown

Christine is making good on a promise she made to the family. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown is a newly single woman, but she plans to honor a promise she made to her ex-husband, Kody Brown when it comes to filming Sister Wives.

Christine and Kody publicly announced their split in November 2021. Since then, Christine has relocated from Arizona to Utah, where she’s living her best life near her kids.

Christine’s departure from Kody and their large, polygamous family has left Sister Wives fans wondering about her future on the show.

Although Christine has moved on, she revealed that she’s still upholding a pact she made with Kody and the rest of the family when filming their hit TLC show.

Recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Christine shared that she plans to continue filming for Sister Wives, despite the changed family dynamic.

“I made, like a promise to, like Kody and everybody else that I will stay with Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair. It’s what our family’s been doing for so long,” Christine told the outlet in a video recorded from her Salt Lake City home.

Christine Brown discloses promise she made to Kody Brown regarding filming for Sister Wives amid their split

She continued, “And so, no, I absolutely… I feel like it would be disloyal if I, you know, decided to not be part of the show.”

Christine’s statement coincides with an Instagram post she recently shared, telling her followers that she was “finally” filming from her home in Utah, much to her fans’ delight.

Christine continues to build a new life in Utah

This season on Sister Wives, viewers are watching the actions that led up to Christine’s split from Kody. Last week, Kody’s infamous line about a “knife in the kidneys” played out as he lost his temper while accusing Christine of not trying hard enough to work on their marriage or her relationships with her former sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

Now that she’s made her dream come true of moving back to Utah, Christine has shifted her focus from her drama with Kody to building a new life for herself. She continues to work as an ambassador for Plexus and LuLaRoe alongside her former sister wife and BFF Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife.

Christine has even dipped her toes into the dating pool again, which she says she’s doing “just for fun.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.