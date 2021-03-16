Christine Brown posts pic of ‘blanket of snow’ on IG, Kody makes rare reply

Christine and Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown of Sister Wives shared a picture of the snowy Flagstaff, Arizona landscape outside her front door on Instagram on Tuesday.

In a rare instance, Christine’s husband, Kody replied to her post. Her picture was taken from her front door showcasing the landscape covered in a blanket of snow.

Her caption read, “I LOVE waking up to a blanket of snow when I don’t have anywhere to go!”

Kody was the first to reply, saying, “I just spent the whole morning on Saturday shoveling that ! Aaaarrrgh!”

Kody Brown is usually pretty active on his Twitter account on Sunday nights for the Brown family’s live-tweet sessions. However, he rarely posts anything to Instagram. His last post was made on July 4, 2020 in honor of Independence Day.

Kody made it clear that he has not been staying at Meri’s house and also added that Robyn doesn’t need to quarantine because she doesn’t travel. So he splits his time between Christine, Janelle, and Robyn’s houses. Not having to include a fourth wife in the rotation means extra time for the other three wives.

It would be implied that it’s Kody’s turn in the rotation to be at wife number three, Christine’s house. Kody detailed his pandemic rotating schedule in an interview last month, noting that he switches between three of his wives’ homes every three to six days, depending on whether they’ve traveled.

Kody replied to wife Christine’s IG post. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Some fans had fun with Kody’s reply to Christine

Followers of Christine’s page were quick to respond to Kody’s reply. One follower replied to Kody, “it’s good for you!! It will put hair on your chest” and another said, “character building.”

More fan reactions to Kody. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Another follower responded, “all the more reason for Christine to love it!”

One last commenter posted, “we all know you don’t work.” There were obviously mixed emotions about Kody stopping by to comment on Christine’s Instagram page.

Some fans weren’t so nice. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Kody and Christine will face drama this season

Kody and Christine looked as though they might have been having trouble in paradise this season. In the first episode of this season, the five spouses met for lunch when Janelle invited them to discuss some serious issues.

Christine expressed to Kody and her three sister wives that she feels as though everyone “hates” her. She has also been the only wife to adamantly oppose Kody’s one-house idea.

Christine also sat down with Robyn and explained how she was unhappy early in her marriage to Kody, saying that he didn’t shower often enough at her house, and felt like the “basement wife” Kody was not happy with Christine’s comments and claimed that she “twists the past.”

Christine was the only wife of Kody’s four wives to skip the live-tweet sessions until last week when Robyn was a no-show. Christine continues to stay active on her Instagram account, however. She frequently promotes her LuLaRoe business and shares snippets of her and her children’s daily lives.

Christine and Kody share six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Paedon and Truely. Maybe this is a sign that things are going well between Kody and Christine, or maybe Kody is just continuing to be his outspoken self this season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.