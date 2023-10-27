Christine Brown pokes fun at her, Meri, and Janelle’s divorces from Kody Brown: ‘I laughed my head off’

Christine Brown has a sense of humor regarding her ex-husband Kody Brown’s multiple divorces.

The Sister Wives star was the first of three wives to kick Kody to the curb in 2021.

Janelle followed suit in 2022, and Meri finally terminated her and Kody’s marriage earlier this year after years of sticking around, waiting for him to make her feel wanted.

While Kody wallows in his misery and Robyn deals with the “hell” that’s been placed on her shoulders following her husband’s three successive divorces, Christine is laughing to herself.

Since moving on and finding love again with her new husband, David Woolley, Christine is having some fun along with Sister Wives fans when it comes to leaving Kody.

Christine uploaded a meme to her Instagram Story, depicting herself, Meri, and Janelle, superimposed over the images of the characters from the 1996 film The First Wives Club, starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton.

All the ladies held cigars and dressed in business attire, with Meri posing as Bette Midler, Christine posing as Goldie Hawn, and Janelle posing as Diane Keaton.

Christine played along with some Sister Wives fans poking fun at Kody’s three ex-wives. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

The bottom of the faux movie poster was captioned, “Don’t get mad. Get rill,” poking fun at the ladies’ Utah dialect, and continued, “COMING THIS FALL.”

Christine added her own caption, which read, “Oh my gosh!! I laughed my head off when I saw this!!”

Here’s a rundown of Kody Brown’s polygamous marriage before three of his four wives left him

When Christine decided to call it quits with Kody, they had been married (spiritually) for 27 years. Janelle and Kody lasted 29 years, and Meri and Kody were wed for 33.

Meri became Kody’s first wife in 1990 before Janelle officially made them polygamists when she joined their marriage in 1993.

Christine was the third wife to join the plural union in 1994, and it wasn’t until 2010 that Kody added a fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Christine and Janelle were never legally married to Kody, but Meri and Robyn were.

Meri was Kody’s only legal wife until 2014, when she divorced him to allow him to legally marry Robyn, thereby permitting him to adopt her three children from her previous marriage.

Now that Christine, Janelle, and Meri have split, Robyn has been left with Kody… and all of his kids and other baggage.

While most Sister Wives fans would argue that Robyn secretly loves having the father of 18 to herself, she has claimed that she never wanted to be in a polygamous marriage.

Kody’s fourth bride even confessed that she feels “angry” that she ended up in a monogamous marriage with Kody.

According to Robyn, she dreamed of growing old alongside three other women vying for Kody’s love and affection rather than being stuck tending to him (and his injured kidney) for the rest of her life.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.