Christine Brown opens up about relationships with former sister wives Meri and Robyn Brown

Christine Brown revealed where she stands in her relationships with her former sister wives, Meri and Robyn Brown.

Now that she’s a newly single, monogamous woman, Christine’s life has changed drastically, and for the best.

After publicly announcing her split from Kody Brown in November 2021, Sister Wives viewers have wondered what her relationships are like with her former sister wives.

Christine has remained close with Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, but what about Meri and Robyn?

The 50-year-old mom of six recently spoke with Christina Garibaldi from Us Weekly about their relationships.

“You know, it’s about the same as it was… it’s the same as it was when I left,” Christine dished. “And so, nothing… I haven’t really spoken to either of them, but we were like, together at a function. I saw Robyn and Kody and just outside of the show and outside of everything at a family function and, oh gosh, it was a little bit awkward.”

Sister Wives star Christine Brown dishes relationships with Robyn and Meri Brown

Christine said that she put her “adult hat” on despite the awkwardness ” and moved forward. And although her relationships with Meri and Robyn are strained, Christine isn’t bothered by it.

Rather than worrying about her relationships with her former sister wives, Christine admitted that she’s focusing instead on building a foundation for herself. Calling her single life a “newfound freedom,”

Christine told Christina that she wasn’t aware that she could do so well on her own, noting that she loves the routines that she and her daughter Truely have developed together.

When Christine told Kody that she was leaving him, part of the deal was that she would take their youngest child, 12-year-old daughter Truely, to live with her in Utah, a move that “disgusted” Kody.

Christine is the happiest she’s been, continuing on ‘path forward’ without regrets

“I never knew that life could be this simple,” Christine revealed. And although she’s the happiest she’s ever been, she doesn’t regret not leaving sooner.

She explained that if she had left sooner, she might have done it for the wrong reasons. And once she decided, she promised herself that she wouldn’t look to the past nor the future but just continue on a “path forward,” and admitted she has no regrets.

Aside from Robyn and Meri, Christine’s contact with Kody has been sparse since she left last fall as well. She revealed in an interview that she hasn’t talked to Kody in person “for a while” and has based what she knows on the episodes she’s watched this season on Sister Wives and from what Janelle has told her.

