Christine Brown is watching new Sister Wives season with fiance David Woolley

Season 18 of Sister Wives kicked off several weeks ago, and viewers are already hooked.

So far, this season hasn’t disappointed us, bringing all the drama promised in pre-season preview clips.

That includes the aftermath of Kody and Christine Brown’s breakup and the beginning of the end of Kody and Janelle’s marriage.

While Sister Wives fans enjoy watching the drama play out on Sunday nights, so are Christine and her husband-to-be, David Woolley.

Ironically, Christine shared that a commercial during the show featured the dating site where she met David, Stir.com.

Christine uploaded a photo of herself and David on Instagram during Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives. She captioned it, “Ironically, Sister Wives just had a commercial break and Stir.com advertised! It’s where I met David!” adding the hashtags #meanttobe, #irony, and #soulmates.

More than 77,000 Instagram users liked Christine’s post, and she received abundant feedback from her fans, who expressed how happy they were that she left Kody, especially after seeing his behavior during Sunday’s episode.

Christine Brown is watching the drama unfold during Season 18 of Sister Wives

While Christine doesn’t typically reply to her fans’ comments, one in particular caught her attention, and she responded.

“Christine….are you watching sister wives with your fiancé 😂😂 inquiring minds need to know,” wrote one of Christine’s 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Christine’s reply read, “yes. I. Am!”

Christine and the rest of us are watching this season of Sister Wives. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

We’d love to have been a fly on the wall in Christine and David’s home as they watched the events unfold last night.

Janelle and Kody Brown’s fight marked the beginning of the end for their plural marriage

Sister Wives viewers watched in shock as Kody and Janelle went at it during the explosive argument ending their 29-year-long polygamous marriage.

Janelle, who is typically more reserved, laid into Kody during the blowout, which ended with Kody slamming her door and then Janelle screaming, “F**k you!” at him and asking TLC’s producers to shut off their cameras.

Admittedly, it took Janelle about 30 minutes to come to terms with her and Kody’s heated conversation. But after she came to her senses, she called him and took a page out of Christine’s book, telling him to come get his stuff.

“So, in my mind, he is out of the house,” Janelle confessed. “I don’t really wanna see him.”

Kody and Janelle’s volatile discussion was one for the books. Although Christine didn’t provide any details about her reaction to the episode, we’re sure she was cheering on Janelle during the scene, like the rest of us.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.