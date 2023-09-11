Christine Brown is ‘glowing’ as she brags about ‘nerd’ David Woolley ahead of wedding

Sister Wives star Christine Brown can’t contain her emotions when it comes to her fiance, David Woolley.

Ever since the couple went public earlier this year and then announced their engagement, Christine has been singing David’s praises.

In 2021, Christine decided that she’d had enough of Kody Brown and polygamy and moved back to Utah, where she met her husband-to-be.

Now that Sister Wives fans know who David is, they’re learning bits and pieces about him through social media.

He’s already formally introduced himself on Instagram, and now, Christine is sharing a little bit more about her soulmate.

Christine recorded a video and uploaded it to her Instagram Story recently, in one of her signature “Car Confessions” recordings from inside her car.

Christine Brown praises her ‘nerdy’ fiance David Woolley

In the video, as seen in the TikTok below, Christine gushed over David’s nerdiness.

“Car confessions!” Christine began. “You know you’re married to a nerd when he has alarms set on his phone [for] when the international space station is visible in the sky. And when the alarm goes off, we stop everything that we’re doing, and we go outside to see the satellite floating by in the sky.”

“Yes, David is a nerd,” Christine continued. “But I mean, come on, who’s not fascinated with the international space station? It’s amazing!”

The video caught the attention of Sister Wives fans, who commented on how fantastic Christine looked while talking about the new man in her life.

Sister Wives notice Christine’s glow-up since leaving Kody and finding David

“She is being loved right,” commented one of Christine’s supporters. “She’s glowing.”

Taking a shot at Christine’s ex-husband, Kody, another TikToker wrote, “He cares about something other than himself?? You got a good one this time!!!”

Another one of Christine’s fans noted how “precious” her joy is, while one commented that she’s “living the dream,” having found a partner to share life with and with whom she has so much in common.

“Nerds are the best partners!” penned another TikTok user. “They open your world to so many new things.”

Christine is certainly smitten with David, and vice versa. They’ve expressed their love for each other all over Instagram, with David referring to Christine as his “queen” and Christine calling David the “love of her life.” Now all that’s left is to tie the knot.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, it won’t be long now until Christine and David are officially Mr. and Mrs. Woolley. Their wedding is planned for early October, and Sister Wives fans can’t wait for all the details.

We’re also holding out hope that their nuptials will be captured by TLC’s cameras and appear on a future episode of Sister Wives — fingers crossed!

