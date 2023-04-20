Christine Brown is excited for her ‘second chance’ in life as she asks for help with wedding planning

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is getting busy with wedding planning amid her recent engagement to David Woolley.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine and David recently got engaged, and the TLC star is over the moon.

Now that she’s announced to the world that she’s getting married, she’s in full-on wedding-planning mode.

Taking to Instagram recently, Christine shared some beautiful photos of herself posing from what appeared to be her and David’s new Utah home.

Christine looked lovely in a white top and black leather pants as she posed on the deck, grabbing onto the wall next to her in the first photo.

The blonde beauty held her ring finger up to the camera in the second slide to show off her engagement sparkler, and in the third slide, Christine crossed her arms across her body and smiled confidently.

Christine Brown asks Sister Wives fans for help planning her wedding

In her caption, Christine wrote, “We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!!!”

Christine then asked her 1.2 million Instagram followers for help and suggestions as her wedding planning begins.

“I’m asking for any Utah locals for help, our wedding cake, flowers, more and most importantly my WEDDING DRESS,” she continued. “Please reach out and DM me your info if you’re a Utah Local designer, artist, or owner and can help me with my wedding. @david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with my by my side.”

Christine’s post was met with nearly 180,000 likes, and thousands of her fans rushed to the comments section to wish her well and offer their services.

One Sister Wives viewer expressed their wish that TLC would air a special episode featuring Christine and David’s special day.

Others offered their services, such as doing Christine’s makeup or photographing her nuptials.

“I’ve never been so happy for someone I’ve never even met!” expressed another one of Christine’s fans.

Christine’s fans have fun describing her dream wedding

Deidre Behar of Entertainment Tonight commented on Christine’s post, asking the Sister Wives star to describe her dream wedding in three words.

Although Christine didn’t respond to the comment, several of Christine’s followers had fun doing so.

“Any without [Kody] 🤣,” joked one commenter.

Another Sister Wives viewer penned, “no other wives!”

“Happily ever after ❤, ” read another comment from one of Christine’s fans.

Christine hasn’t shared her wedding date yet, but judging by how quickly things have moved in her relationship, it likely won’t be a long engagement before she and David become husband and wife.

It will be interesting to see whether Christine’s former sister wife-turned-BFF Janelle Brown will be a part of the wedding, perhaps a bridesmaid. Janelle is the only one of Christine’s ex-sister wives to comment on her engagement. Meri and Robyn have remained tight-lipped, as has Kody, on social media anyway.

However, a source close to the Brown family claimed that behind the scenes, Kody believes that Christine and David’s engagement is “staged.”

“I don’t know if he’s serious or joking, but Kody thinks this is all a stunt for TLC to get David on a contract, so he and Christine are relevant,” the insider told The Sun.

Will David appear in future seasons of Sister Wives? It’s possible — Christine shared a post in February 2023 depicting herself and David seated in her living room with camera crews and boom mics visible behind them, indicating that filming was taking place. Whether David will appear on camera remains to be seen, but Sister Wives viewers would love it if he did.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.