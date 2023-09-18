News Christine Brown gushes over fiance David while throwing major shade at Kody for ‘playing games’ with her heart

Christine Brown is subtly taking aim at Kody Brown and referencing The Backstreet Boys’ lyrics to drive her point across. The Sister Wives star no longer has to worry about her ex-husband playing games with her heart because she’s got a new man in her life. This season on Sister Wives, Christine isn’t holding back when it comes to exposing Kody’s behavior, and she’s doing the same on social media. The 51-year-old mom of six is just weeks away from marrying the love of her life, David Woolley, and over the weekend, she gushed over him in an Instagram post. Christine uploaded a photo of herself and David during their recent vacation in the U.K. as they enjoyed a boat tour. Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

The duo was all smiles in the snap, clearly enjoying their tour and each other’s company.

Christine Brown insinuates that Kody Brown ‘played games’ with her heart

In the caption, Christine discreetly took aim at Kody Brown, writing, “I’m excited to be marrying @david__woolley, he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me.”

Christine added the hashtags #grateful, #soulmate, #noplayinggames, and #loveofmylife.

In 12 hours, more than 85,000 of Christine’s Instagram followers liked her post, and in the comments section, Christine was met with thousands of supportive comments from Sister Wives viewers who expressed their happiness that she found someone who treats her the way she deserves.

Sister Wives fans continue to cheer on Christine and David Woolley’s love story

“So happy for you and your kids to have a caring man in your lives,” wrote one of Christine’s 1.2 million followers.

Another Instagram user noted how great it is to be with someone who wants to spend time with her, with another one of Christine’s fans wishing her and David happiness and writing, “You deserve it.”

“WINNING!!!!” read another comment from a supportive Instagram follower.

One Sister Wives viewer noted how “happy and relaxed” David looked together and wished them well.

“I’m proud of how you were on tonight’s episode, and thrilled you’ve found the love of your life!” another one of Christine’s fans penned.

Christine and David have been throwing jabs at Kody Brown for months

This is the second time in a matter of weeks that Christine has taken a jab at Kody online. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine uploaded a photo of herself and David getting ready to enjoy watching some football.

In the caption of her post, Christine mocked Kody’s remarks about his wives having to meet “special requirements” during their polygamous marriage.

Earlier this year, David took a dig at his fiancee’s ex when he took Christine out for nachos. Recalling Kody’s less-than-flattering comments about Christine’s weight during a date in their early years, David proclaimed his love for his wife-to-be, writing, “I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!”

While Christine enjoys getting payback against Kody, she’s been busy planning her future with David.

Christine will soon become Mrs. Woolley when she and David tie the knot next month. As Monsters and Critics also reported, Christine told her fans during a live video that their nuptials would take place on or around October 15, and Sister Wives fans can’t wait!

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.