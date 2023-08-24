Christine Brown explains how she met fiance David Woolley: ‘We just clicked’

Sister Wives fan favorite Christine Brown opened up about meeting the love of her life, her fiance, David Woolley.

Christine divorced Kody Brown in 2021 after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

The 51-year-old mom of six decided she deserved a man all to herself after sharing Kody with three other women for nearly three decades, and her wish came true in 2022.

After she moved back to Utah, it wasn’t long before Christine met David. The duo hit it off and are now engaged and planning their dream wedding.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Christine dished on how she met David, and she couldn’t contain herself when speaking about her husband-to-be.

“I just love him to pieces,” Christine gushed. “He’s really, really just the best guy I know by far. He’s amazing.”

Sister Wives star Christine Brown made the first move after meeting David Woolley on a dating site

Christine explained how she and David met, divulging that they started talking in October 2022, and she was the one to make the first move.

“I met him online, so, like, a dating site,” Christine revealed. “And um, I messaged him first, and then he responded, and I just got to know him, and then I’m like, ‘We just need to meet in person,’ and we did, and the date went great, and we just clicked really, really well.”

Christine shared that on their second date, she realized that she and David had “something really special.”

Admittedly, Christine was worried about the baggage she might bring into their relationship, given her history, and also meshing their large families. Christine has six kids and three biological grandkids, while David has eight children and 10 grandkids of his own.

Christine said that when she explained to David that she comes as a package deal — meaning that wherever she goes, Janelle and her kids do too — he wasn’t deterred and accepted her for who she was.

“We just clicked, and it was easy,” Christine added. “He gets me so well, and he understands, and he doesn’t care about all the extra stuff that comes with me.”

Christine noted that when it’s just the two of them, things are “simple,” something she admitted she didn’t know she could have.

Christine and David have been enjoying each other’s company as they plan their wedding

David popped the question in April 2023, and Christine happily accepted his romantic gesture and has been gushing about him ever since.

While they continue to plan their upcoming nuptials, Christine and David have been living their best lives, traveling together with their kids and even Christine’s former sister wife, Janelle, although Christine and Janelle still consider each other sister wives.

Most recently, Christine and David traveled to England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales with some of their kids, a trip that David called “awesome.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.