Christine Brown confirms she’s still engaged to David Woolley amid rumors they eloped

Christine Brown had some Sister Wives fans wondering whether she has already tied the knot with her fiance, David Woolley.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, David proposed to Christine in April 2023, and she accepted.

Ever since the proposal, Christine has been in wedding-planning mode.

Taking a break from the daunting task of planning her wedding, Christine recently shared her secret to carving a watermelon without the mess in a TikTok video.

Christine stood in the kitchen of her Utah home as she sliced a watermelon into thin chunks in her video, which she captioned, “I hate the wedges because it gets all over my face!”

Some of Christine’s TikTok followers thought they noticed something different about the jewelry on her left ring finger — specifically a wedding band next to her engagement ring — indicating that she may have already wed David.

Sister Wives fans think they spotted a clue that Christine Brown is already married to David Woolley

“Do I see a wedding ring?! Just being nosey! 😂” wrote one of Christine’s 774,000 followers.

Another TikToker echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Are you married???? 🥰🥰🥰”

“Wearing a wedding ring … and don’t take a hint … hmnn,” read another comment on the post.

Some of Christine’s followers thought she might have already married David Woolley. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/TikTok

Apparently, the speculation was just that because Christine later confirmed that she’s still engaged and hasn’t yet tied the knot.

In an Instagram post dated June 30, Christine shared a carousel of photos from a recent trip to Nashville with David.

The TLC star and her fiance, David, posed for a couple of sweet outdoor photos, and in the last shot, Christine shared a pic of a note from an airline attendant on their flight.

The attendant’s note was addressed to “Ms. Brown (soon to be Mrs. Woolley,)” and in the caption, one of Christine’s hashtags confirmed that she and David’s nuptials have not yet taken place.

Christine sets the record straight regarding her marital status: ‘I’m still engaged’

“Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant #loveofmylife #blessed #stillengaged #thankful #mademyday #overwhelmed,” read Christine’s caption.

Although Christine and David are getting married, the reality TV star has yet to announce when they’ll exchange vows.

Rumors surfaced that the couple would be getting hitched this summer in an “intimate” ceremony. A source told The Sun, “It’s happening very soon. I’ve heard around July.”

Their nuptials will reportedly “be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school,” per the insider, and take place in Utah, where Christine and David recently purchased a home together.

In the meantime, Sister Wives fans are eagerly awaiting official word from TLC regarding the premiere of Season 18, when David and Christine’s engagement will play out, as producers captured the footage for an upcoming episode.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.