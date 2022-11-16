Christine Brown confirms she’s filming for Sister Wives from her home in Utah

Christine is filming from her new home in Utah. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Now that Christine Brown is living her best life in Utah, the Sister Wives star is ready for even more new beginnings.

Since her public announcement that she had split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after 25 years of spiritual, plural marriage, Christine has continued to make strides in her life as a newly single woman.

Christine recently announced on Instagram that she’s currently filming in her new Salt Lake City home.

Along with a selfie from her living room, Christine told her 920,000 followers in the caption, “I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!! So excited!” along with several hashtags, reading #sisterwives, #filming, and #newbeginnings.

Christine didn’t specify whether she was filming for a new season of Sister Wives, currently airing its 17th season, or a spinoff show, which her supporters have called for since she left Kody.

Her fans were excited to hear the news and took to the comments section, where they showed their support and congratulated the 50-year-old blonde beauty on her continued success following her split from Kody.

Sister Wives fans support Christine Brown as she announces she’s filming from her home in Utah

One of Christine’s fans was glad that TLC would continue to follow her life on camera, telling her she was “so happy” for her, while another can’t wait to watch the Sister Wives star “THRIVE!!!”

“Hope you negotiated a separate fee for appearing,” wrote another of Christine’s supporters who felt that the rest of the family shouldn’t earn any money from her appearances on the network.

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

As her fans have urged for months, more of her followers begged TLC to give Christine a show and hoped that Janelle Brown would join her.

“Christine is a Queen and Janelle is a Goddess,” wrote one fan. Yet another tagged TLC in their comment, asking for Janelle and Christine to star alongside each other in a spinoff.

“We are so excited for you and thanks for letting us be part of this new chapter for you,” wrote one more fan who was #TeamChristine.

Christine continues to live her best life since split from Kody Brown

Already, Christine has earned herself a solo TLC spinoff in the form of a digital cooking show called Cooking with Just Christine. Christine shares her favorite recipes with her viewers on the show and often brings her kids to join her.

With no more plural marriage woes, a new lease on life in Utah, and a filming career ahead of her, Christine proved that she made the best decision when she left Kody and polygamy behind.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.