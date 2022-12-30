Christine Brown confirms she is ‘definitely not’ leaving Sister Wives

Christine Brown will continue to film for Sister Wives. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Amid speculation about her return to the hit TLC series, Christine Brown says she’ll continue to film for Sister Wives.

Sister Wives fans have wondered about the future of the show as details about Kody Brown’s broken marriages to his wives continue to come forth.

Viewers learned during Part 1 of the Season 17 Tell All, One-on-One, that Kody and Janelle have separated, while Christine and Kody have been divorced for over a year.

Now, Christine is letting her fans know that despite the uncertainty of a Season 18 of Sister Wives, she’s continuing to film from her new Utah home.

The 50-year-old mom of six gave her 640.5k followers a sneak peek of the filming setup in her new home in a TikTok video, which she captioned, “Sneak peek of my new set in my basement in Utah!”

“I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives!” Christine told her fans. “This is, in fact, the set in my home! I’m so excited.”

Christine Brown shows off Sister Wives set in her Utah home’s basement

Christine proceeded to give her fans a tour of the backdrop in the basement, which she called her “favorite room in the house.” Christine showed her chair as well as the desk where a TLC producer sits and the white bookcase that acts as the background for filming.

“I’m still doing Sister Wives, no worries, everybody,” Christine added before telling her fans, “Take care! Thought you’d like a little bit of a sneak peek,” and blowing them a kiss.

Christine promised Kody Brown she’ll continue to film for Sister Wives

Christine’s video comes on the heels of an announcement she made in November on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, Christine shared a selfie and, in the caption, told her followers that she was “excited” to “finally” be filming from her Utah home.

The TLC star also told her fans that she made a promise to Kody that she would continue to film for Sister Wives, despite their divorce, “just to be fair,” noting that she would feel as though she was being “disloyal” if she were to quit filming.

Although Season 18 of Sister Wives has yet to be confirmed, it looks as though fans of the show can look forward to more Brown family drama in the coming months. Viewers have been begging TLC for a spinoff starring Kody’s exes, Christine and Janelle Brown, so perhaps they’re in for a surprise.

Part 2 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.