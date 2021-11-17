Christine Brown calls marriage to Kody Brown ‘sad,’ reveals ‘extremely limited physical contact’

In the latest preview for Season 16 of Sister Wives, Christine Brown revealed that her marriage to Kody was not what she wanted. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown admitted that she “never wanted the kind of marriage” she had with her now-ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Christine admitted she didn’t “need” Kody and decided to walk away from her 27-year-long marriage to Kody Brown earlier this month.

The former spouses each shared the news on their Instagram accounts, just minutes apart, confirming the split.

It was rumored that Christine told her followers in a private Facebook group that the demise of her and Kody’s marriage would play out on Sister Wives, and now it looks like those rumors were true.

Sister Wives: Season 16 sneak peek

In the latest preview for the upcoming Season 16 of Sister Wives (which you can watch here), Kody and his four wives take a trip to Coyote Pass to discuss building on their property.

Robyn tells the cameras during a confessional that she understands that Christine is upset.

“It’s been absolutely scary what our family culture is looking like because we are not spending time together,” Robyn says.

The clip then cuts to Kody talking to his wives, telling them they need to figure out the boundaries for their land so they can start to get plans in place to begin building.

Christine Brown dishes on ‘sad’ marriage to Kody Brown

Christine looks disinterested and disengaged from Kody and the other three wives. During her solo confessional, Christine admits, “This whole thing is hard.”

“It’s not just about moving back to Utah,” Christine dejectedly tells the camera. “It’s not just about that. Look, I’m not gonna make any drastic decisions on what I’m gonna do next today. I am hurt today.”

After Kody tells his wives it’s time to break up their meeting, Christine takes to the couch once more for her confessional.

“I really needed his support,” Christine tells the cameras. “I really did,” she adds as she shrugs her shoulders.

“Marriage is hard,” Kody’s former wife continues. “But I never wanted the kind of marriage that I have now. I never wanted to be so estranged and have extremely limited physical contact … not even hand-holding,” Christine reveals as she rolls her eyes.

“It’s sad,” the 49-year-old mom of six expresses. “My marriage to Kody is sad.

Tune in this weekend to catch the entire first episode of Season 16 and see what else Christine Brown dishes about her failed marriage to Kody Brown.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/8c on TLC.