Christine Brown brags about daughter Mykelti’s parenting skills: ‘She is a better mom than I ever was’

Christine gushed over what a wonderful mother she and Kody’s daughter Mykelti is. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives viewers would agree that Christine Brown is a great mom, but the TLC star says she and Kody Brown’s daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron, is an even better mom than she “ever was.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, welcomed their second and third children, twin sons Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron, on Thursday, November 17.

Mykelti, 26, the second eldest of Christine and Kody’s biological children, and Tony are also parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Avalon Asa Padron.

Being a grandmother has proven to be a wonderfully fulfilling experience for Christine, 50, whose grandchildren lovingly refer to her as Oma.

Christine recently spoke with TODAY.com via Zoom and dished on living close to her three biological grandchildren — she’s also Oma to Madison Brown’s children, Axel and Evie — and how impressed she was with Mykelti’s mothering skills.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The proud mom gushed over her secondborn daughter, “She is a bada** mom. She is a better mom than I ever was at her age.”

Christine became a mother herself when she was just 22 years old, welcoming her and Kody’s eldest child, daughter Aspyn, in 1995.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown gushes over Mykelti’s parenting skills

In addition to impressing Christine with how she adjusted from life as a mom of one to life as a mom of three, the Sister Wives star says her daughter has perfected setting “boundaries.”

Christine shared a recent occurrence when she asked if she and her youngest daughter, Truely, could visit Mykelti and the kids.

Sharing how Mykelti has instilled boundaries, Christine told TODAY.com, “And she goes, ‘No, you can’t. We’re gonna establish a routine, and we’re gonna establish a life first. I have three kids now, and we’re just gonna get settled.'”

Christine said of their interaction, “I said, ‘OK, this is rubbish. I haven’t seen my grandkids now in three days.’ And she’s like, ‘Hmm, maybe just one more day.'”

Christine is Oma to five grandchildren with another on the way

As mentioned, the blonde beauty is also Oma to two more of the Brown family’s grandchildren. Maddie and her husband Caleb Brush are parents to 5-year-old Axel and 3-year-old Evie and are expecting their third child, another girl, in February 2023.

So far, Mykelti and Maddie are the only two of the Browns’ 18 children to welcome any grandchildren into the large family. But with so many Brown children, it’s likely Kody, and his wives and ex-wives will welcome many more grandchildren as the years pass.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+. Parts 2 and 3 will air on January 1 and 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.