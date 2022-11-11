Christine Brown asks Sister Wives fans for help choosing an outfit

Christine turned to her fans to get fashion advice. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown of Sister Wives is living her best life in Utah since her split from Kody Brown.

The blonde beauty has been active on TikTok since her split and recently took to the platform to ask her fans for some fashion advice.

Clad in a black blazer, gray-and-white checkered pants, and a blue blouse, Christine asked her followers to help her choose which shoes to go with her outfit. Admittedly, choosing shoes is the hardest part of putting an outfit together for Christine.

“Shoes are totally the hardest thing for me to figure out with outfits,” Christine admitted in the video. Christine gave her fans four different options, ranging from a pair of casual, strappy Sketchers to another pair of Skechers’ Mary Jane-type flats, a pair of black clogs, to a pair of black, strappy heels.

“Seriously, I have the hardest time with shoes and picking which ones match the best. Choose for me PLEASE?!” Christine captioned her video.

Christine’s followers obliged and took to the comments, where many of them were happy to help her with her shoe selection. However, many of Christine’s fans felt that the issue wasn’t with her shoe selection but rather the pants that she chose to pair with her outfit.

Sister Wives fans give Christine Brown fashion advice

One of Christine’s fans gave her some honest feedback and felt as though the shoes weren’t the issue, but her pants, calling them a “disconnect with the top and blazer.”

“I think the thing throwing it off is the black,” wrote another fan. “Cute pants but they do not go with black shoes and blazer.”

More fans agreed with the previous comments, telling her to ditch the checkered pants and another telling her the black shoes were “throwing the outfit off balance.”

Despite the constructive criticism, the TikTok received more than 35,000 Likes and 11,000 comments, proving just how popular Christine has become since splitting from Kody.

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/TikTok

Christine’s life without Kody Brown

Sister Wives fans have long urged Christine to leave their plural marriage. Christine was the first to do so, and there have been rumors that Janelle Brown is the next of Kody’s four wives to leave him.

Now, with rumors that Janelle has also left the plural marriage, Sister Wives fans would love to see Christine and Janelle team up and follow a show about them living their best lives without Kody.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.