Christine Brown announces that she’s closing her LuLaRoe business: ‘I don’t want to be spread too thin’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is closing one chapter of her professional life.

Christine has been filming for the long-running TLC show Sister Wives since 2010 and has recently added LuLaRoe ambassador, Plexus ambassador, and social media influencer to her resume.

However, Christine is no longer affiliated with LuLaRoe, a multi-level marketing company founded in 2012.

Christine recorded a video and shared it on her Facebook page called Christine Brown sells LuLaRoe, which is dedicated to her side hustle.

The video was captioned, “I’m closing my LuLaRoe business. THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE for all the fun lives and your support. You can still buy super comfortable and cute clothes with Mykelti.”

In her video, Christine added, “Hello, beautiful people. This is to tell you that I am closing my LuLaRoe business. I just don’t have time for [it] like I did before, and I just don’t think it’s doing, um… I just, like, don’t wanna be spread too thin, and I think I’m just being spread too thin, and I don’t like that.”

Christine Brown tells Sister Wives fans she ‘doesn’t have time’ for her LuLaRoe career anymore

Christine noted that with her extra time, she’ll be able to cook more and share more live cooking videos with her fans, her true passion.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine landed herself a digital spinoff show, Cooking With Just Christine, last year. The TLC star shares her favorite recipes in her segments and is joined by family members as she records from the kitchen.

Christine also sells Plexus, has a digital cooking show, and has become a social media influencer

Christine has also been working hard to grow her business with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown. The two are Plexus ambassadors and launched their Instagram page, The Secret to Selfcare, where they’ve amassed 138,000 followers.

Janelle’s daughter, Madison Brown-Brush, has joined their efforts and is also an ambassador for the brand. Christine and Janelle have visited Hawaii together as part of their business venture, and last year, they teamed up with fellow Plexus ambassador, 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins to promote a trip giveaway.

Christine dipped her toes into influencing recently, too, but came under fire for her latest efforts. After Christine promoted a giveaway in a since-deleted Instagram post, her critics accused her of selling them a scam.

The 51-year-old mom of six took to her Instagram Story shortly after the criticism to tell her fans and followers that the giveaway was legitimate, noting, “I would not do something that I don’t really, really endorse and research deeply.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.