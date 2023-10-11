Christine Brown and David Woolley hired security to keep wedding crashers and paparazzi at bay

Sister Wives star Christine Brown wasn’t taking any chances on her special day.

She and her groom, David Woolley, employed a team of professionals to keep watch during their wedding to keep intruders out.

Christine and David’s wedding date was October 7, and the happy couple said “I Do” before 330 of their closest friends and family members at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, in a “fairytale” wedding.

As Monsters and Critics reported, it appears that Christine’s momentous occasion was filmed by TLC’s cameras.

The nuptials will reportedly be featured in either a future episode of Sister Wives or as a special spinoff all its own.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

An aerial shot shared on Reddit displayed several camera operators among the guests, seemingly proving that the talk of a wedding special is accurate.

Christine Brown and David Woolley hired security officers to patrol their wedding venue

Even though Christine chose to film her wedding for television, she wanted to make sure that only invited guests and camera operators were present and not paparazzi or wedding crashers.

According to The Sun, Christine and David employed a security crew in an effort to deter any potential intruders or nosy trespassers.

“There were security officers on the property making sure everything ran smoothly, and there were no trespassers,” a source told The Sun.

The insider continued, “The entrance in front of the lodge was not accessible, so there was no way of even getting close unless you were a guest of the hotel.”

“They wanted to keep the wedding a big secret from the general public so that nothing got leaked,” they added.

“There was no way of even getting a glimpse of Christine’s wedding because anywhere you would be able to view it, it appeared to be closed to the public at the time.”

Christine and David’s nuptials will reportedly air on a future Sister Wives spinoff episode

The insider noted that Christine’s wedding ceremony and reception were set up for camera crews to get the best possible views and that guests were encouraged to “make cheering noises” several times throughout the day, making it seem as though the occasion was being staged for television.

Due to production and editing timelines, Christine and David’s wedding likely won’t air for several months at the very least. But TLC did tease that it will indeed be aired at some point, or at least their romantic storyline leading up to their wedding day.

In a video uploaded to TLC’s official Instagram feed, Christine announced that she was married and introduced David to the cameras.

In the caption of the post, TLC wrote, “Something major just happened! Christine is MARRIED 💍👰‍♀️❤️ Keep watching #SisterWives Sundays at 10/9c to watch her and David’s journey unfold! 👀”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.