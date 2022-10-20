Christine Brown admits she won’t be ‘having much to do with’ former sister wife Meri Brown

Christine says her relationship with Meri will continue to be strained amid her split from Kody. Pic credit: @christine_browns/@therealmeribrown/Instagram

Amid her split from Kody Brown, Christine Brown says she won’t “have much to do with” her former sister wife, Meri Brown.

Now that Christine is a single woman living her best life in Utah, the Sister Wives star opened up about how her relationships with her former sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, will be impacted.

Longtime Sister Wives viewers know that Christine and Meri have always struggled to get along, and now that Christine is no longer part of the large, polygamous Brown family, not much will change.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, Christine dished on the distance between herself and Meri now that she’s no longer her sister wife.

“I won’t be close with Meri anymore, not really,” Christine admitted. “We’re just very different and so I won’t be really having that much to do with Meri so much.” And although Christine wishes the best for Meri, she revealed, “I just don’t see that there’s a friendship for us.”

As far as her relationships with Janelle and Robyn, Christine divulged that they won’t change. That means that Christine’s close bond with Janelle will continue, while her strained relationship with Kody’s fourth and rumored “favorite wife” Robyn will remain unchanged as well.

Christine Brown opens up about relationship with Meri Brown post-Kody split

Christine still considers Janelle her sister wife, although technically, they no longer share that title. Kody’s second wife, Janelle, has been by Christine’s side for years, showing her support and acting as a close friend – the duo even vacations together, often including some of their combined 12 children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During another recent interview, Christine shared that she and Robyn have also not been in contact much, other than a family function which she described as “awkward.”

Meri Brown was ‘angry’ to hear of Christine and Kody’s split on Sister Wives

When Christine announced to Kody’s other wives that she was leaving him after nearly 26 years of marriage, Meri possibly took it the hardest. While Robyn questioned Christine’s motives and Janelle was already in the loop about the split, Meri found herself angry.

“I’m not happy right now. I’m not happy with this situation. It makes me angry,” Meri admitted during her confessional of Christine’s plans to leave Kody and the family behind for a new life in Utah.

You can watch Christine’s interview in its entirety here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.