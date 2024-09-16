Christine Brown admits it was ‘awkward’ seeing Kody at their daughter’s baby shower

Christine and Kody Brown were put in an awkward position during Episode 1 of Sister Wives Season 19.

The former husband and wife duo were under the same roof for the first time since their split.

The exes came together for their daughter Mykelti’s baby sprinkle, and they anticipated it would be an uncomfortable situation.

Kody confessed that he and his wife, Robyn Brown, were “terribly” nervous, and Christine noted her anxiousness ahead of the soiree.

Kody told TLC’s cameras that there was still animosity between himself and Christine and that most of his anxiety stemmed from not having seen his ex-wife in months.

Christine revealed that she was mostly nervous because of the uncertainty of what may or may not happen.

And, as she mentioned during a solo confessional, Kody was “furious” the last time they spoke.

When all was said and done, Kody and Christine avoided each other (as did Robyn and Christine).

As Christine noted, Mykelti was the focus of the baby sprinkle, not herself and Kody.

Christine says she and Kody were in the same place ‘so soon’ after she left him

Following Sunday night’s episode, Christine took to Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos from Mykelti and Tony’s special day.

In her caption, Christine addressed seeing Kody for the first time after watching it play out on TV.

“More photos of the baby sprinkle!!” she began before admitting that seeing Kody was uncomfortable.

“It was awkward, but hey, we’re adults and we can be in the same place for our kids,” she continued. “But it was so soon after I left. Argh. #awkward #separate #doingthebestican.”

Kody and Robyn avoid Christine at Mykelti’s baby sprinkle

On Sunday night’s episode, Christine admitted she would not be friendly toward Kody or Robyn.

Robyn revealed that she steered clear of Kody’s ex because Christine didn’t want a relationship (with her), so she respected her wishes.

As Robyn explained during her solo confessional, “I can’t speak for Kody and Christine, but I kept my distance and did not greet Christine because she told me she didn’t want a relationship, and I don’t wanna push myself on her.”

When Kody and Robyn arrived, Mykelti made Christine aware of their presence. Kody and Robyn made their rounds, greeting the rest of the family and, unsurprisingly, keeping their distance from Christine.

“I imagine everything’s going to be okay, but the last time we saw each other, which was like a year ago, was not okay,” Christine confessed.

Christine is hopeful Kody will keep a close relationship with their kids

But Christine quickly changed her tune when she said that the party wasn’t about her or Kody and noted that Mykelti would love it if everybody got back together again to be one big family… although Sister Wives fans know that’s not possible.

And despite Christine and Kody’s broken relationship, she admitted that she still wants her children to have a good relationship with their father and Robyn.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.