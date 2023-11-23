Christine and Janelle confirm new season of Sister Wives, reveal if they’ll film with Kody and Robyn

Despite the shakeup within the family, Christine and Janelle Brown are committed to continuing to film their lives for Sister Wives.

Sister Wives fans have been curious about what future seasons would look like if there would be more now that Kody Brown is a monogamist after Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown left him.

According to fan favorites Christine and Janelle, It looks like Sister Wives Season 19 is already a go.

Amid all the questions, we’ve got the answers for you after Janelle and Christine spilled the tea during a recent interview.

Sitting down to talk with ET’s Deidre Behar, the ladies opened up about whether or not they plan to continue filming for TLC.

Christine was the first to answer when Deidre asked whether the blonde beauties would be filming along with Kody, Robyn, and Meri.

Christine and Janelle Brown say they’ll film in the same room as Kody and Robyn ‘for the sake of the kids’

“So, we’re going to do it exactly like we would do in our real life,” the TLC star dished. “And there’s going to be times where we’re in the same room together, and you’ll see in the next season, there’s a few times where we’re all in the same room together.”

“For the sake of the kids,” Janelle added.

And, believe it or not, Janelle and Christine shared that their interactions with the rest of the family have been cordial, not explosive.

Christine reiterated that they put the kids first, so they keep things civil, and said they acted like “mature adults” but were still “apprehensive and nervous.”

Christine refuses to share a couch with Kody and Robyn for Sister Wives interviews

Although Christine and Janelle promised things wouldn’t get explosive, Christine did admit that there would be moments when they “get in each other’s space,” but that doesn’t mean they’ll share a couch with Kody, Robyn, or Meri for interviews.

“No!” Christine said to the idea, with Janelle adding, “Probably not.”

“I would sit with Janelle on a couch anytime, but I would not interview with them anymore. They don’t need to know what’s in my heart and what’s in my soul,” Christine admitted. “They already did that, and I’m not interested in them being in my life.”

“They don’t get to have that part of me anymore,” Christine added.

Sister Wives viewers have made it clear that they want to see less of Robyn and Kody and more of Christine and Janelle, so their wishes are coming true.

It doesn’t look like Christine and Janelle have snagged their own spinoff (yet), but we will see a Sister Wives special.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine shared that her husband, David Woolley, will appear in future episodes of Sister Wives, including a “special” and their wedding, which was reportedly filmed by TLC’s camera crews.

Part 1 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, November 26, at 10/9c on TLC.